

Conor Harte in action against England earlier this week in Valencia. Pic: FHCV



Ireland’s inauspicious record against the Netherlands continued as they lost 7-1 in Valencia in their third Four Nations tie of the week.





It means Ireland remain with just one win from over 30 matches against the Oranje. The result means the Green Machine finish the group in third place, earning the inauspicious honour of a rematch with the Dutch – who finished second – while Spain top the pool on nine points with England last with three losses.



Bob de Voogd’s heavily deflected cross saw the world number four side take a sixth minute lead before Thijs van Dam slotted the second from close range.



Ireland improved in the second quarter with Shane O’Donoghue created Ireland’s first solid chance on the counter but Sam van der Ven made a strong save. Matthew Nelson and Jeremy Duncan were next to test the Dutch resolve with the former’s shot just skimming over the bar while the latter led a superb attack that saw a goal disallowed on the cusp of half time.



Mink van der Weerden roofed a drag-flick and Jeroen Hertzberger added another from corner for 4-0 in the third quarter. Van der Weerden got another corner before Thierry Brinkman sent a powerful backhand into the goal.



Robbert Kemperman guided in the seventh with nine minutes to go before Alan Sothern got his team on the board with a penalty corner strike in the 56th minute.



For coach Alexander Cox, it was an interesting evening, coming up against Max Caldas and a Dutch team with which he was previously the assistant coach. The performance will give him plenty of food for thought after two strong performances early in the week.



Elsewhere, the Irish Under-23 women’s side ended their Spanish series with a 3-0 defeat to the hosts in CD Terrassa.



Four Nations tournament

Ireland 1 (A Sothern)

Netherlands 7 (M van der Weerden 2, B de Voogd, T van Dam, J Hertzberger, T Brinkman, R Kemperman)



Ireland: D Harte, J Bell, C Cargo, M Nelson, A Sothern, S O’Donoghue, M Darling, M Robson, C Harte, L Cole, S Loughrey

Subs: M Bell, E Magee, K Shimmins, S Murray, D Fitzgerald, P Gleghorne, J Duncan



