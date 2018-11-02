Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Green Machine Fall To the Netherlands

Published on Friday, 02 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments

2 field goals in the opening quarter gave the world number 4 Netherlands early confidence. Bob de Voogd led a pacey counter attacked and put his side in the lead in the 6th minute. On the cusp of quartet time Thijs van Dam doubled his sides’ tally with a well worked attack along the left baseline. But the Green Machine quickly settled and Shane O’Donoghue created Ireland’s first solid chance on the counter but Sam van der Ven made a strong save. Matthew Nelson and Jeremy Duncan were next to test the Dutch resolve with the former’s shot just skimming over the bar while the later led a superb attack that saw a goal disallowed on the cusp of half time.



The game looked to have settled into a more even affair but in the 37th minute a nice move led to a penalty corner for the Netherlands and Mink van der Weerden sent a powerful drag flick high into the net. The Dutch took advantage of another opportunity as they picked up a saved Irish shot and countered at speed to earn a penalty corner, this time Jereon Hertzberger sent one of his trademark drag flicks goal bound. But the Green Machine continued to create opportunities and Alan Sothern won a penalty corner for his side moments later, but the effort couldn’t trouble van der Ven. Van der Weerden got his second from a penalty corner routine and less than a minute later Thierry Brinkman sent a powerful backhand into the goal. Robert Kemperman rounded out the scoring for the Dutch in the 51st minute with a well worked field goal. The Green Machine continued to pressure the Dutch and Sothern got his team on the board with a penalty corner strike in the 56th minute.

4 Nations Tournament Valencia

Ireland 1 (Sothern)
Netherlands 7 (de Voogd, van Dam, van der Weerden x2, Hertzberger, Brinkman, Kemperman)

Starting: D Harte (captain), J Bell, C Cargo, M Nelson, A Sothern, S O’Donoghue, M Darling, M Robson, C Harte, L Cole, S Loughrey

Subs: M Bell, E Magee, K Shimmins, S Murray, D Fitzgerald, P Gleghorne, J Duncan

4 Nations Tournament Valencia:

29/10 16:30 Ireland 2 - 1 England
29/10 18:30 Spain 2 - 1 Netherlands
30/10 16:30 Netherlands 2 - 1 England
30/10 18:30 Spain 1 - 0 Ireland
01/11 16:30 Ireland 1 - 7 Netherlands
01/11 18:30 Spain 2 - 1 England
03/11 10:00 1st vs 4th
03/11 12:30 2nd vs 3rd
04/11 10:00 3rd vs 4th
04/11 12:30 Final

Irish Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.