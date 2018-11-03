

November 1, 2018



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – November is a time to be thankful, as well as an opportunity to raise awareness of men’s health issues. That’s why members of the U.S. Men’s National Team are participating in the “Movember” movement all month long as players drop the trimmers and shaving cream for 30 days, grow out a moustache and help raise awareness.





Who will have the longest, the bushiest and best styled moustaches at the end of 30 days? Each week, USA Field Hockey will share progress from the USMNT. Check back frequently as player’s moustachery grows and grows!



Join the Movember Movement



Join along with the USMNT and The Movember Foundation! Grow a Mo of your own, donate or help host an event. There’s all kinds of ways you can help raise awareness this month. Tag @usafieldhockey on social media, or email your amazing before, during and after stache pictures This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. throughout November for a chance to be featured in a Movember photo gallery!



About The Movember Foundation



The Movember Foundation is the only global charity focused solely on men’s health. Men and women can be the difference this Movember by donating or raising critical funds for men’s health by signing up at Movember.com, and choosing to Grow, Move or Host.



Men start Movember 1 clean-shaven and grow only a moustache for the month, or men and women can commit to get active and take the Move Challenge or can host an event. Participants get friends, family, or colleagues to donate to their efforts to change the face of men’s health.



The Movember Foundation has one goal: to stop men dying too young. As the only global charity tackling men’s health issues year-round, the foundation supports the following causes: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. Since 2003, the support of more than 5 million men and women has funded over 1,200 innovative projects across more than 20 countries. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.



USFHA media release