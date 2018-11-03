

Wake Forest field hockey. Wake Forest Athletics



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 20 Wake Forest field hockey (11-8) topped No. 3 Duke, 4-3, on Friday in the semifinals of the ACC Championships. Senior Jule Grashoff notched the game-winner in dramatic fashion for her 20th goal of the season. The Deacons advance to face top-ranked North Carolina on Sunday at 1 p.m., at Karen Shelton Stadium.





Both sides traded goals, but Wake Forest came out on top as four different Deacons notched timely goals to upset the second-seeded Duke Blue Devils. For the second consecutive game, the Deacons faced a 1-0 deficit, but rallied back to earn the victory.



"I saw some true grit out there today," head coach Jen Averill said. "We flatlined a few times and Duke took advantage of that, but hats off to our captains and the leadership on this team to get us back where we needed to be. I'm so happy for our seniors, this group deserves to be playing on Championship Sunday."



Duke (15-5) scored early as Caroline Andretta battled her way through Deacon defenders to get past Wake keeper Isla Bint from close range just two minutes into the game. Just seven minutes later, Wake Forest freshman Grace Sambrook scored her second career goal and second of the tournament in the 10th minute of play unassisted from the right side to even the score at 1-1.



Duke answered back and found the back of the net for the second time in the half as Andretta tallied her second goal of the day on the rebound after an initial save from Bint to put Duke back on top by one.



As the first half was winding down, Wake Forest was awarded a penalty corner after video review. Veerle Bos took the corner and Megan Anderson made the stop and fed Grashoff. Surrounded by Duke defenders, Grashoff found Elisha Evans on the right side of the goal for the tip-in equalizer as the teams went into the break tied 2-2.



Momentum stayed in favor of Wake Forest as freshman midfielder Laia Vancells broke the tie, giving the Deacons a 3-2 lead just two minutes into the second period. A foul in the circle granted a penalty corner for the Deacons. Duke goalkeeper Sammi Steele saved the first attempt for the Deacs, but Lancells found the back of the net on the rebound from the left side.



The Blue Devils once again answered back with a goal off a penalty corner deflection in the 45th minute of action, but with just 13 minutes remaining in the game, Grashoff netted a goal on a penalty corner with the assists from Kelsey Gill and Megan Anderson. The Wake Forest defense held strong for the remainder of the match, keeping the Blue Devils at bay to take the 4-3 decision.



Grashoff paced the Deacon offense with six shots, four on goal. She finished the match with three points on one goal and one assist. With nine saves, junior Bint recorded her 10th win of the season in the net for the Deacons.



Wake Forest will return to action on Sunday to face No. 1 North Carolina at 1 p.m. in the championship game. Tickets to the game can be purchased at the gate at Karen Shelton Stadium.



