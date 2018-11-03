By Elizabeth Mburugu





USIU Oklene Odando(l) fights for the ball with Wazalendo Davis Mulongo(r). PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League champions Kenya Police and title favourites Butali Sugar Warriors descend on City Park Stadium today seeking maximum points in the race for the division's honours.





Kenya Police face off with United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) while Butali Sugar and with Wazalendo.



Tied on 48 points and separated by goal by difference, the front runners have since turned this season's title chase into a two-horse race.



Former winners Butali top the log on superior goal difference having scored 66 goals in 18 matches and also boast the meanest defence with 13 goals conceded - three fewer than Kenya Police who have scored 48 goals.



The law enforcers, however, have a match in hand.



Both sides have won an impressive 16 matches, Police’s only defeat coming against Greensharks in the first leg.



With the winner set to be decided on the final day of the season with a clash between Police and Butali, every point counts. "There is no outright favourite for now hence the need to remain focused to the end because we can't afford to drop points for it has proved costly in the past," Police captain Oliver Echenje said.



Police's opponents Wazalendo are on 29 points and their recent head to head makes for a depressing reading for the latter. Police have beaten Wazalendo 3-0 and 4-0 in their last two encounters this year.



Butali on the other hand will tackle sixth-placed USIU-A. Butali have been too strong for the students who are yet to figure out a winning formula against the 2015 champions.



In other Premier League matches, relegation-threatened Western Jaguars entertain Greensharks in Kakamega today while Parklands clash with Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) tomorrow.



In the women's Premier League, Sliders will be hoping to avoid the students’ sting when they lock horns with second on the log Strathmore University Scorpions.



