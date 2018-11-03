By AYUMBA AYODI





Wazalendo's Timothy Apwacha (left) dribbles past Multimedia University's Charles Mwinyi during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on February 18, 2018. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Relegation and promotion battles in both men’s hockey Premier League and Super League enter a crucial stage this weekend with interesting matches on card.





The competition in men’s Premier League is so stiff that seven out of 12 teams are battling relegation with only two points separating the sixth and 11th-placed team.



What makes it so pulsating is that while three teams will be relegated from the Premier League, only one will be promoted from the Super League.



Picture this; the 2013 champions Nairobi Simba, who are placed sixth with 20 points and with five matches to go are surprisingly relegation candidates since only two points separate them with 11th placed Parkroad Badgers, who have 18 points with five matches to go.



It can be recalled that it’s Badgers, who stunned Butali Sugar 1-0 on October 7 at City Park.



Parklands Sports Club and Nakuru, who also have 20 points each with three matches to go each, are placed seventh and eighth respectively.



Perhaps, United States International University (USIU), who come in ninth place with 19 points, are in a better position by virtue of having six matches advantage.



Kenya Colleague of Accountancy - University (KCA-U), who have two matches to go, are in precarious 10th place with 19 points followed by Parkroad Badgers, who have 18 points with five matches to go.



Bottom-placed Western Jaguars, who over the years were saved by affirmative action to stay in the league, seem headed for relegation to the Super League this time around.



Jaguars, who have five matches to go, have 11 points drawn from two wins, five draws and 11 losses.



Amidst these, leaders Butali Sugar and champions Kenya Police are embroiled in the top of the table race with both level on 48 points each.



While Butali, who have 16 wins and two losses have four matches to go, Police, who have 16 wins and one defeat have five matches to end the season.



Butali face USIU on Sunday at City Park in a match that is key to both teams. Butali are chasing to recapture the title from Police, USIU are battling to avoid the big axe.



KCA-U have no choice but to win their duel against Parklands on Sunday at City as both fight to avoid relegation.



On Saturday, Police have a tricky encounter against third-placed Wazalendo at City Park as Greensharks seek to confine Jaguars at the bottom in Kakamega.



Super League leaders Chase Sailors (36), Mvita XI (29) and Multimedia University (29) are engaged in a tight race for promotion to the Premier League. Sailors have four matches to go, Mvita have six while Multimedia seven.



