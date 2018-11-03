



Scottish Hockey has launched the Women’s Super-Series, a new best-v-best hockey tournament that will be held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on 30th November, 1st and 2nd December 2018.





The series will see squads playing under the names Glasgow Thunder, Edinburgh Lightning and the Dundee Devils, with the three teams playing each other once to determine the winner.



The teams are based roughly on geographical allegiances, with flexibility built in to ensure the best players are playing.



The series has been designed to bridge the gap between club and international hockey with 54 of Scotland’s best female hockey players featuring in three teams of 18 in this exciting new competition. This first year of Super Series features women only and the objective is to roll out Super Series to men’s hockey in the future.



A Scottish Hockey Development Series will also be played as part of the event before each of the Super Series matches. Emerging talent from across Scotland will compete in a contest mirroring the Super Series matches.



Entry to the Super Series is free.



Andy Tennant, Head of Performance at Scottish Hockey, said, “We are delighted to introduce the Super Series concept to Scottish Hockey. We believe this new best-v-best domestic competition will help compliment the club game and provide another route for aspiring performance hockey players to stake a claim for international recognition.



“It will also give us additional high quality competitive opportunities for our existing domestic players, with the vast majority of our international players based out with Scotland also coming back for the event. Hopefully in time the series will create more competition for international places, as well as a great opportunity for our aspiring performance coaches to gain valuable experience.



“I am sure the Super Series will also build on traditionally strong rivalries and will be a great family experience for the hockey community – and those just looking for an enjoyable sporting experience.”

Scotland women will host fun hockey skills sessions



As part of the event Scotland women’s internationalists will be hosting fun hockey skills sessions for youngsters.



Schools, clubs, and parents interested in arranging for young people to take part in these sessions should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



There will also be many other fan-friendly activities during Super Series and we’ll be announcing some of our partners very soon.



Super Series Schedule



Fri 30 Nov



Development Series | 6pm | Glasgow Thunder v Dundee Devils (Pitch 2)

Super Series | 7pm | Glasgow Thunder v Dundee Devils



Sat 1 Dec



Development Series | 1pm | Dundee Devils v Edinburgh Lightning

Super Series | 3pm | Dundee Devils v Edinburgh Lightning



Sun 2 Dec



Development Series | 11am | Glasgow Thunder v Edinburgh Lightning

Super Series | 1pm | Glasgow Thunder v Edinburgh Lightning



Scottish Hockey Union media release