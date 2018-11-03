



The match of the day in men’s National League 1 sees last season’s Champions and current league leaders Grange travel west to play second placed Hillhead. Grange are yet to taste defeat this season with draws against Clydesdale and Uddingston their only dropped points. A remarkable second half comeback against Grove Menzieshill, and indeed Western Wildcats earlier in the season, suggests that coach David Knipe has engendered resilience in his side. Hillhead have had their best season under coach Mark Ralph and will be excited by the prospect of trying to topple the league leaders. Coach Ralph was in bullish mood when asked to comment. “Hillhead are confident after a solid performance against Clydesdale last week and will be looking to continue that form into the weekend.” Grange despite being the away team will start the match as favourites.





There is a mouth-watering match in prospect at Auchenhowie, with Western Wildcats welcoming Uddingston. Uddingston are a little unpredictable with three wins, two draws and three losses so far this season, yet they are one of the few teams out with the established order capable of upsetting the top sides as demonstrated when they drew against Grange in Edinburgh. Both sides are very strong going forward with an average of three or more goals per match, however, Western’s success is based on strong foundations boasting the meanest defence in the league under the watchful eye of veteran keeper Gavin Somerville. To cause an upset Uddingston will have to look to prolific striker Brad Hughes to lead from the front.



Despite Grove Menzieshill being three points ahead of the students of Edinburgh University with two games in hand, league positions can be deceptive. Grove Menzieshill started the league well with four wins on the bounce. Back-to-back defeats against Western Wildcats and Grange may have dented coach Neil Allan’s young squad’s confidence going in to this challenging encounter. Grove Menzieshill will no doubt fancy their chances given home advantage but will have to be at their very best to take all three points against the students.



After a strong start to the season in which Clydesdale went five matches undefeated their season has been challenging in recent weeks with home defeats to Grove Menzieshill and Hillhead a setback. They will be disappointed to have lost to Hillhead having drawn with them away on the opening day of the season. Their match with Watsonians will be seen as a good opportunity for the Titwood men to get back to winning ways. Watsonians have had a mixed start to the season with two draws and a win to their credit. Their most recent match with Uddingston ended badly with the Lanarkshire men winning 8-2. Watson’s coach Mike Leonard will be keen to tighten things up in defence, particularly with the return of the prolific striker Struan Walker to the Dale ranks after an absence. The return of Walker may prove to be key for a Clydesdale side that lacked in attack in their previous two matches.



The final match of the men’s weekend sees Kelburne host bottom side Gordonians. Kelburne have bounced back from some setbacks, recording an excellent victory against Edinburgh University at Peffermill. Despite their lowly league position Kelburne have lost three of their matches by a solitary goal. The recent return of several experienced players and a return to winning ways will no doubt have lifted the spirits of the Paisley team.



Life does not get any easier for Gordonians, facing a Kelburne side returning to form. Gordonians have struggled this season with key players leaving after a successful campaign in National League Two. Saturday’s match will be another severe test of the Aberdonians’ resolve.





Edinburgh University are in their accustomed position at the top of the Women’s National League 1 table and will have their sights set on adding another win over a Grove Menzieshill team, which is only gradually finding some better form. The team from Dundee are currently mid-table and will be hoping to rise up the division as the season continues. The champions may be in no mood to let the Tayside comeback begin this weekend, and the goal scoring stats of Edinburgh University may suggest a strong defensive performance will be needed by Grove Menzieshill.



Dundee Wanderers will travel to Glasgow this weekend to go toe-to-toe with GHK at Old Anniesland. Wanderers are another team on fine goal scoring form but will be without Charlotte Watson and Emily Dark who will be playing in China for GB Elite Development Programme. For GHK it’s a chance to try and bounce back from last week’s defeat to champions Edinburgh University.



Western Wildcats host Glasgow University this weekend with the hosts having another good campaign under Head Coach Kaz Cuthbert. Scotland internationalist Kate Holmes will be one to watch as the home side continue their title challenge this season. The Glasgow students are neck-and-neck with GHK near the foot of the table and will know how vital points are at this stage in the season. The contest could be a cracker at Auchenhowie.



Peffermill will be the venue as Clydesdale Western visit Watsonians with the home side looking to rise up the table at the expense of their visitors. Home points are vital and with the table looking tight the team from Edinburgh will be hoping to make home advantage count. Away points for Western would also help the Glasgow side’s challenge this season and they will have the Wildcats, Wanderers and Edinburgh University in their sights.



The final game of the weekend in Women’s National league 1 will see Hillhead host Grange at Upper Windyedge. Both sides are battling for points at the foot of the table and Hillhead hold the advantage in terms of goal-difference and points gained. A win for Grange would certainly make an extremely interesting contest at the bottom as the season progresses. This Glasgow-v-Edinburgh battle could be one of the games of the weekend.



The last sixteen of the Scottish Cups take place on Sunday and have thrown up three all top division ties in the men’s cup. Grange are up against Uddingston, Grove Menzieshill take on Kelburne and Western Wildcats face Watsonians. The other National League 1 teams, Edinburgh University, Clydesdale and Gordonians will all hope to progress as might Dundee Wanderers, run away leaders in National League 2.



The top four in the women’s National League 1 have all been drawn at home against teams from lower divisions and will hope to progress to the quarter-finals. The only other top division teams are Grove Menzieshill and Watsonians who meet at DISC, and it might even take penalties to differentiate between these two.



The quarter-finals of all cups are on Sunday 3 March.



Scottish Hockey Union media release