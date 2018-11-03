Hampstead & Westminster head to Surbiton on Saturday evening for a mouth-watering top of the table clash in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Reigning champions Surbiton are top of the table on goal difference only, but Hampstead & Westminster will be aiming to inflict their first defeat of the season and take over top spot.



“There’s always a good atmosphere down at Surbiton so we’re looking forward to it,” said David Stevens, Hampstead’s 1st XI manager. “Two teams equal on points who are both playing great hockey, it should be pretty close.”



Hampstead & Westminster had to settle for a goalless draw with Holcombe last weekend and Stevens added: “We were frustrated not to take the chances we created last weekend, but we came up against a Holcombe defence which was every bit as good as ours.”



Third-placed Holcombe will be looking to keep pace with the teams above them as they entertain the University of Exeter on Sunday, while Beeston go to Wimbledon aiming to get back to winning ways after losing to Surbiton last weekend.



Bottom of the table Sevenoaks have a tough home game against Reading on Saturday evening, while in the weekend’s other top-flight match East Grinstead head north to take on Brooklands MU on Sunday lunchtime.



In the Men’s Conference East leaders Old Georgians are the only team unbeaten after five games and they will want to maintain that record when they go to Brighton & Hove. Elsewhere, second-placed Oxted play host to the City of Peterborough.



Bowdon will want to continue their 100% start to the league season in the Men’s Conference North when they go to the University of Durham, who are third, while the University of Nottingham entertain Preston as they bid to hold on to second.



In the Men’s Conference West, the University of Birmingham play host to Chichester as they bid to hold on to top spot. Elsewhere, Cardiff & Met could go top if Birmingham lose and they can beat visitors Team Bath Buccaneers.



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League



Saturday, 3 November 2018



Men’s Premier Division

Sevenoaks v Reading 17:00

Surbiton v Hampstead & Westminster 18:00



Men’s Conference North

Loughborough Students v Leeds 18:00



Sunday, 4 November 2018



Men’s Premier Division

Brooklands MU v East Grinstead 12:15

Holcombe v Univ of Exeter 14:00

Wimbledon v Beeston 14:00



Men’s Conference East

Oxted v City of Peterborough 12:45

Canterbury v Teddington 12:45

Brighton & Hove v Old Georgians 13:00

Cambridge City v Old Loughtonians 13:30

Southgate v Richmond 14:30



Men’s Conference North

Univ of Nottingham v Preston 13:00

Univ of Durham v Bowdon 13:00

Doncaster v Sheffield Hallam 14:00

Belper v Alderley Edge 14:00



Men’s Conference West

Cardiff & Met v Team Bath Buccaneers 12:30

Isca v Oxford Hawks 12:30

Univ of Birmingham v Chichester 12:30

Fareham v Olton & West Warwicks 13:30

Havant v Univ of Bristol 14:00



