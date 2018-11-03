

©: World Sport Pics



Following the recent changes to the Euro Hockey League (EHL) announced on October 21, the EHF have confirmed how this impacts the EuroHockey events in the 2019/20 season and beyond.





In June 2019 after the completion of the EuroHockey and EHL 2018-2019 outdoor club season, an updated EHF Club Ranking Table will be published.



This will form the basis of how many entries each country receives into the Euro Hockey League which will reduce from 24 teams to 20 for the 2019/20 season (click here for details)



From the EHF Club Ranking Table (click here for current rankings),

• The nations ranked 1-3 receive 3 teams in the EHL

• The nations ranked 4-6 receive 2 teams in the EHL

• The nations ranked 7-11 receive 1 team in the EHL



This means the fourth ranked nation in the EHL ranking table will now have 2 entries rather than three. The seventh and eighth ranked country will lose its second EHL entry and those teams will play in the Trophy I from the 2019/20 season onwards.



The 12th ranked country will lose its EHL entry and that team will play in the Trophy I from the 2019-2020 season onwards.



To make sure more teams can play for EHL ranking points, an additional Trophy event will be created in-between the EHL and the current Trophy.



This new event in 2020, called Trophy I, will comprise of the following teams:

- 2nd team of nation number 7 of the EHF Club Ranking Table

- 2nd team of nation number 8 of the EHF Club Ranking Table

- Champion team of nation number 12 of the EHF Club Ranking Table

- The 5 highest teams of the EuroHockey Club Trophy 2019, played in Wettingen (SUI) at Whitsun 2019, taking EHF Club Ranking Table into consideration.



The 2020 Trophy II (currently called Trophy) will comprise of the following teams:

- Last 3 teams of the EuroHockey Club Trophy 2019.

- The five highest teams from the EuroHockey Club Challenge I 2019, to be played at Whitsun 2019 in Siemianowice Śląskie (POL).



The 2020 Challenge I will comprise of the following teams:

- Last 3 teams of the EuroHockey Club Challenge I 2019.

- The 5 highest teams from the EuroHockey Club Challenge II 2019, to be played at Whitsun 2019 in Prague (CZE).



The 2020 Challenge II will comprise of the following teams:

- Last 3 teams of the EuroHockey Club Challenge II 2019.

- The 5 highest teams from the EuroHockey Club Challenge III 2019, to be played at Whitsun 2019 in Alanya (TUR).



The 2020 Challenge III will comprise of the following teams:

- Last 3 teams of the EuroHockey Club Challenge III 2019.

- The 5 highest teams from the EuroHockey Club Challenge IV 2019, to be played at Whitsun 2019 in Kordin (MLT)



The 2020 Challenge IV will comprise of the following teams:

- All other teams plus new entries



Challenge tournaments will be arranged subject to enough entries and offers to host being received.



The EHF reserves the right to alter the number of teams competing in each Challenge tournament, to promote teams to fill spaces in a higher-ranking tournament, or to make a draw for entries and reserves once all entries are received.



The ranking points for the men’s Trophy I and Trophy II will be adjusted before the end of the 2018-2019 club season.



For the women’s outdoor club season 2019-2020, as already announced, the EHCC will become EHL Women. No changes to qualification will be made at this time.



Euro Hockey League media release