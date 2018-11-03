Alexie Beovich







Hockey Australia welcomes today’s election of recently retired Kookaburra captain Mark Knowles to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Athletes’ Committee.





The committee consists of eight Regular Members and two Liaison Members, who together give players a voice and representation within the FIH. All members serve on a four-year term.



Four of the eight members are elected by their fellow athletes through an online voting system, while the remaining four are elected by the FIH Executive Board.



Knowles was among eleven high profile candidates vying for a position on the committee as a Regular Member, with a range of other Olympians, World Cup Winners and continental champions also nominated.



He was the only Australian nominated for position as a Regular Member however fellow Australian and former Kookaburra team mate, Andrew Charter, was nominated for a position as a Liaison Member. Charter was not elected on this occasion.



Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier was present at the announcement of the Athlete’s Committee members during the FIH Congress in New Delhi, India.



“Hockey Australia congratulates both Mark Knowles and Andrew Charter on their nominations, and of course Knowles on his successful election. Charter and Knowles are not just outstanding athletes, but also great leaders. We have no doubt that Knowles will be a great representative for our players,” said Favier.



Mark Knowles retired as the Kookaburra’s captain earlier this year after leading the team to a gold medal finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. His impressive career highlights include:



Olympic Games: 2004 (Gold), 2008 and 2012 (Bronze), 2016 (6th place);

World Cups: 2006 (Silver), 2010 and 2014 (Gold). 2014 Player of the Tournament;

Commonwealth Games: 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 (Gold). 2018 Opening Ceremony Flag Bearer;

Champions Trophy: 4 x Gold Medal;

World Player of the Year: 2014

World U23 Player of the Year: 2007

Australian Player of the Year: 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017



