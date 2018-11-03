Field Hockey Canada announces 2018 Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Roster
Canada faces Belgium in the opening match of the 2018 World Cup
Field Hockey Canada officially announced the 18-player Men’s National Team roster that will be representing Canada at the 2018 Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup. The tournament takes place in Bhubaneswar, India from November 28 to December 16, 2018.
Canada is currently ranked 11th in the world and last qualified for the World Cup in 2010. After failing to qualify for the 2014 World Cup, The Men’s National Team will be looking to improve on their 2010 finish of 11th. Canada sits as the third seed in Pool C along with India, South Africa and Belgium.
Veterans Scott Tupper, Mark Pearson and David Carter lead the Red Caribou into battle with over 500 international caps between them. Jamie Wallace, a staple of the national junior program over the past few years, made the emphatic jump to the senior level this summer and is rewarded with a spot on the World Cup roster. The 2018 FACE Grant recipient played his first senior cap in July and will be suiting up in Bhubaneswar on opening night.
The Men’s National Team started the year off at the 5-Nations tournament in Spain. They then went to the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games. They hosted China and Pakistan over the summer and are now the team is coming off a successful final tour in New Zealand where they beat the Blacksticks in a four-game test series.
The balanced competition schedule as well as adding assistant coach Gregg Clark and domestic trainer Rob Short to the staff was all part of their 2018 build towards the World Cup and 2020 Tokyo qualification (that will take place in 2019).
Canada’s road certainly isn’t easy. They have the opening match of the tournament against the world number three. Then they take on South Africa in what will be a revenge match after Commonwealth Games. Their final pool-play game is against the host-nation India and takes place on December 8, 2018 at 7PM local time. Stay tuned for feature articles, player information and preview stories leading up to the World Cup!
TEAM ROSTER
PLAYER NAME, PROVINCE, CLUB, POSITION
BALRAJ PANESAR, BC, UBC HC, DEF
BRANDON PEREIRA, BC, United Brothers, DEF
GORDON JOHNSTON, BC, Vancouver Hawks, DEF
SCOTT TUPPER, BC, West Vancouver HC, DEF
KEEGAN PEREIRA, ONT, Muilhium HC, FWD
MATTHEW SARMENTO, BC, KHC Leuven, FWD
IAIN SMYTHE, BC, Vancouver Hawks, FWD
JAMES KIRKPATRICK, BC, West Vancouver HC, FWD
OLIVER SCHOLFIELD, BC, Vancouver Hawks, FWD
ANTONI KINDLER, BC, West Vancouver HC, GK
DAVID CARTER, BC, United Brothers, GK
MARK PEARSON, BC, West Vancouver HC, MID
SUKHI PANESAR, BC, United Brothers, MID
GABE HO-GARCIA, BC, Mannheim HC, MID
JOHN SMYTHE, BC, Vancouver Hawks, MID/DEF
RICHARD HILDRETH, BC, Vancouver Hawks, MID/FWD
BREDNEN BISSETT, BC, NMHC Nijmegen, MID/FWD
JAMIE WALLACE, BC, UBC HC, MID/FWD
TOURING STAFF
Paul Bundy – Head Coach
Gregg Clark – Assistant Coach
Kelly Vanry – Manager
Guy Robertson – Physio
ALTERNATES
Brad Logan
Floris Van Son
Taylor Curran
Devohn Noronha Teixeira
Field Hockey Canada media release