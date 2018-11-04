Each of six teams must field women’s teams as well



Vinayak Padmadeo



The Hockey India League will return to the Indian sporting calendar next year, though in a new look.





The 2019 edition will be held in the five-a-side format, popularly known as Hockey 5s. Significantly, as per the new format of the league, the six teams will have to recruit a total of 20 players, 10 men and 10 women. The men’s and women’s matches will be held the same day, in the mornings and evenings. There is also a proposal to hold a mixed tournament, but a final decision is yet to be taken.

Hockey India (HI) sources confirmed to The Tribune that the innovations were made to ease the financial burden on the cash-strapped franchise owners.



A JSW team?



Already, the owners of the Delhi Waveriders franchise have pulled out from the league. It is expected to be replaced by JSW Sports, who co-own Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League and Bengaluru FC in the Indian Soccer League. The new team is expected to be based in Bengaluru.



“HIL is returning next year. It will be held in the Hockey 5s format,” a HI India source confirmed. “The expenses will be the same for the franchise. They don’t have to spend more as the squad numbers remain the same. Like earlier, the teams will only have 20-member squads.” HIL was taken off the calendar for 2018 after five editions as several franchise owners had been under a lot of stress after failing to break even.



Return to Pro-League



The national team will return to the Hockey Pro-League, which serves as an Olympics qualifying tournament outside of the continental competitions. HI had pulled out of the series last year as they felt playing there would hurt India’s chances of qualifying.



The Tribune