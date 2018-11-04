By AYUMBA AYODI





Kenya Police's Willis Okeyo looks to pass the ball under pressure from Wazalendo's Nelson Shikaku during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park, Nairobi on November 11, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Protests that led to Wazalendo playing under protest for the last 10 minutes marred an otherwise entertaining encounter pitting champions Kenya Police against the visitors in an ill-tempered men’s Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match on Saturday at City Park Stadium.





Trouble started when international umpire gave Peter Obalo Wazalendo’s Douglas Nyarangi a yellow card in the 50th where Amos Barkibir scored from the resultant foul as Police led for the first time in the match 3-2.



Nyarangi had been shown two green cards in the 40th and 47th minutes of the match where Wazalendo led 1-0 and 2-1 before Police equalised again.



It’s after Barkibir’s goal that Wazalendo’s team manager Bernard Kubasu and coach Fidhelis Kimanzi asked their players to stop playing, protesting how Obalo was handling the match.



The match was stopped for almost 10 minutes but Wazalendo once again protested saying that Police’s third goal should not have counted.



Another stalemate would ensue for 10 more minutes before Wazalendo agreed to resume play but only gave the ball away to Police to score at will.



Barkibir, who had levelled for Police at 1-1 and 2-2 before giving them the lead 3-2, would score 13 more goals in the remaining eight minutes.



“We can’t allow this to happen when this match official is openly biased against us. Only one umpire can’t flash all the five green and two yellow cards against us,” said a furious Kubasu.



“They know Police are looking for a good aggregate so as to close in on leaders Butali Sugar Warriors. We decided not to walk away from the match but give away the ball for them to score,” said Kubasu.



The match judge Jane Nyamogo trashed Wazalendo’s protests saying the umpires handled the match well adding that the green and yellow cards shown were genuine.



“Wazalendo were playing well but lost it on discipline. The umpires were just doing their work. Obalo is a no-nonsense umpire who favours nobody,” said Nyamogo.



Police coach Fred Masibo acknowledged that Wazalendo played well in the first and second quarters where they wreaked havoc in the midfield, denying his team possession.



“It’s after I changed my approach that we started to reign in on them to equalise and take the lead with 10 minutes to go. Wazalendo were frustrated because we were on the roll,” said Masibo.



The victory saw Police dislodge Butali Sugar Warriors from the top of the league on 51 points.



Butali Sugar Warriors, who meet United States International University on Sunday, fall to second with 48 points.



