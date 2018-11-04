

Holcombe’s Sarah Jones in action against the University of Birmingham’s Lily Owsley. Credit: Andrew Smith.



Holcombe bounced back from last weekend’s defeat at Slough to secure a 5-1 victory at the University of Birmingham in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





The University of Birmingham started the game quickly, Lily Walker scoring from open play in the third minute. But Holcombe were quick to respond, Sarah Jones equalising from a penalty corner in the fifth minute before they took the lead in the ninth from a Leah Wilkinson goal.



Sophia Viarengo Cervino made the score 3-0 in the 23rd minute after she scored from free play. Then Philippa Lewis added another for Holcombe in the 38th minute, and Candice Manuel sealed the win for the away side in the 51st minute.



Leaders Surbiton maintained their good form with a 2-1 win against Buckingham, with Georgie Twigg and Alice Sharp scoring their goals after Lottie Porter had put the visitors ahead.



East Grinstead are second on goal difference after a 5-0 win over Canterbury. Ashlie Samra, Laura Unsworth and Georgie Blackwood scored as the home side took a 3-0 half time lead, and further goals from Josephine Blunt and Bridget Blackwood sealed the win.



Elsewhere, Clifton Robinsons secured a 4-1 win at home to bottom of the table Bowdon Hightown.



The visitors took the lead in the eighth minute via a Rosie Bailey goal, but Claire Thomas equalised for Clifton in the 40th minute before scoring her second to take the lead in the 42nd minute.



Thomas completed her hat trick in the 44th minute when she slotted home from free play., then Victoria McCabe got herself on the score sheet with a late goal for Clifton in the 67th minute to make the score 4-1.



Elsewhere, Beeston and Slough played out a 1-1 draw to secure a point each with Mel Ball giving Slough the lead before Caroline Hanks equalised for Beeston.



Investec Women’s Conference West



Stourport moved four points clear at the top of the Investec Women’s Conference West with a 3-0 win at home to Exe on Saturday.



Sophie Thompson gave the home side the lead in the 23rd minute after finishing a chance from open play. Lottie Atkinson doubled their advantage in the 36th minute, and Katie Miller sealed the win in the 57th minute when she slotted home from a penalty corner.



Elsewhere, Olton & West Warwicks and Reading played out a 2-2 draw to leave the Midlands side four points adrift of table toppers Stourport.



Gloucester City produced a good performance at Isca winning 2-0, Swansea City also won 2-0 at Oxford Hawks and Barnes and Trojans ended 3-3 at full time.



Investec Women’s Conference East



Lauren Rowe scored all five goals as Harleston Magpies won 5-0 at home to bottom of the table Ipswich in the Investec Women’s Conference East.



Elsewhere, Horsham won 3-2 at Southgate with Naomi Kelly scoring two, while Charlotte White was also on the scoresheet from a penalty stroke.



Sevenoaks won 2-0 at St Albans with Nikki Kidd and Phillipa Symes scoring, while Hampstead & Westminster won 3-0 at home to Bedford with Jasmine Clark, Kate McCaw and Sarah Robertson scoring their goals.



And Wimbledon and Cambridge City ended 1-1 with goals from Mairi Drummond and Hannah Bloy coming in the final ten minutes.



Investec Women’s Conference North



Loughborough Students and the University of Durham maintained their unbeaten starts to the Investec Women’s Conference North with wins over Leeds and Timperley respectively.



Leaders Loughborough recorded a fifth win in the first six games of the season with a 4-0 win over Leeds thanks to field goals from Alice Rolfe and Genevieve Russell along with Hannah Grieve and Cerys Miller’s penalty corners.



The University of Durham were equally impressive with a 4-0 victory over a struggling Timperley side, with goals coming from Tess Howard, Natalie Konerth, Freya Wilks and Charlotte Childs.



Elsewhere, Ben Rhydding were 2-0 winners over Fylde, Belper beat bottom side Sutton Coldfield 3-2, and Brooklands-Poynton and Leicester drew 2-2.



RESULTS



Investec Women’s Hockey League



Investec Premier Division: Beeston 1, Slough 1; Clifton Robinsons 4, Bowdon Hightown 1; East Grinstead 5, Canterbury 0; Surbiton 2, Buckingham 1; University of Birmingham 1, Holcombe 5.



Investec Conference West: Barnes 3, Trojans 3; Isca 0, Gloucester City 2; Olton & West Warwicks 2, Reading 2; Oxford Hawks 0, Swansea City 2; Stourport 3, Exe 0.



Investec Conference East: Hampstead & Westminster 3, Bedford 0; Harleston Magpies 5, Ipswich 0; Southgate 2, Horsham 3; St. Albans 0, Sevenoaks 2; Wimbledon 1, Cambridge City 1.



Investec Conference North: Belper 3, Sutton Coldfield 2; Ben Rhydding 2, Fylde 0; Brooklands-Poynton 2, Leicester 2; Loughborough Students 4, Leeds 0; University of Durham 4, Timperley 0.



England Hockey Board Media release