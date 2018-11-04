By SAIFUL AFFENDY SAPRAN



KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang clinched the Razak Cup Division Two crown on Saturday following a 2-1 win over Police at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, marking a return to the top flight next season.





Pahang, who were demoted two seasons ago, gambled by fielding Under-21 players but the move paid off handsomely against the more-experienced Police.



"We have been waiting for this moment for so long. Finally our players have done it.



"Although 15 of our players were below the age of 21, they absorbed the pressure well against Police, who had established players.



"The heavy rain in the first half affected our game a little, but the players quickly adapted to it and even managed a brilliant goal," said Pahang coach Izwan Suhari Selamat.



Due to the unpredictable weather, the match was delayed by nearly two hours.



Pahang drew first blood in the 40th minute through a field goal by Hafiz Zainul before Nazrey Din slotted in the second 11 minutes later.



Police replied through Haizzat Noor Azmi (53rd minute)



Results



(All finals)



Men’s Division Two: Pahang 2 Police 1



Women: Kuala Lumpur 2 Selangor 1



New Straits Times