England lose semi-final to Spain
Harry Gibson (far right) won his 50th cap for England in the game against Spain
England ended their Four Nations campaign with a 3-0 semi-final loss to unbeaten Spain.
An Enrique Gonzalez double and a goal from Pau Quemada subjected England to a fourth loss of the tournament in Valencia.
England play Ireland on Sunday in the fourth place play-off, after they were beaten 5-2 by the Netherlands.
They finished bottom of the pool in the round-robin stage, following losses to the Spaniards, Netherlands and Ireland.
BBC Sport