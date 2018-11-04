

Harry Gibson (far right) won his 50th cap for England in the game against Spain



England ended their Four Nations campaign with a 3-0 semi-final loss to unbeaten Spain.





An Enrique Gonzalez double and a goal from Pau Quemada subjected England to a fourth loss of the tournament in Valencia.



England play Ireland on Sunday in the fourth place play-off, after they were beaten 5-2 by the Netherlands.



They finished bottom of the pool in the round-robin stage, following losses to the Spaniards, Netherlands and Ireland.



