Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

England lose semi-final to Spain

Published on Sunday, 04 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 49
View Comments


Harry Gibson (far right) won his 50th cap for England in the game against Spain

England ended their Four Nations campaign with a 3-0 semi-final loss to unbeaten Spain.



An Enrique Gonzalez double and a goal from Pau Quemada subjected England to a fourth loss of the tournament in Valencia.

England play Ireland on Sunday in the fourth place play-off, after they were beaten 5-2 by the Netherlands.

They finished bottom of the pool in the round-robin stage, following losses to the Spaniards, Netherlands and Ireland.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.