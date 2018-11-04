



A double from Enrique Gonzalez and a strike from Pau Quemada led Spain to a 3-0 victory over England in their Four Nations Semi-Final clash.





The hosts flew out the traps and raced into a two-goal lead inside the first quarter. Gonzalez opened the scoring from open play after eight minutes before Quemada doubled the advantage from a penalty corner.



There we no further goals in the second quarter and Spain protected their lead lead taking it into the final fifteen minutes.



England pressed for a way back into the game but couldn't get a foothold and in the final minute Spain extended their lead to 3-0 as Quemada grabbed his second goal.



Goalkeeper Harry Gibson made his 50th international appearance in the fixture after making his debut back in 2015.



England play either Ireland or the Netherlands tomorrow at 9am GMT in the third/fourth place playoff.



England XI: George Pinner, Chris Griffiths, Ian Sloan, Mark Gleghorne, Phil Roper, Adam Dixon, Barry Middleton, Brendan Creed, Jack Waller, James Gall, Rhys Smith



Subs (Used): Harry Gibson, Luke Taylor, Ollie Willars, David Ames, Harry Martin, David Condon, Zach Wallace



England Hockey Board Media release