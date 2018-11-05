By Torre Netkovick





The UNC field hockey team poses for a picture after winning the ACC championship against Wake Forest on November 4, 2018 at Karen Shelton Stadium. UNC beat Wake Forest 7-2. The team also won the 2017 ACC championship as well. Sarah Redmond



On Sunday afternoon, the No. 1 North Carolina field hockey team did not just win its second consecutive ACC Championship, it also broke a curse.





UNC defeated No. 20 Wake Forest, 7-2, in the ACC Championship game. With that win, the Tar Heels became the first No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament to win the championship since the format expanded in 2014.



The Tar Heel offense got off to a quick start. In the second minute, first-year Erin Matson scored off a penalty corner and shot the ball behind her back. Matson’s goal even surprised some of her teammates.



“Oh my gosh, I literally ran up to her and I was like, ‘What was that?'" senior Ashley Hoffman said. “It was not our game plan, it was completely improvised, and I think that is why she is such a great player. She can do something completely different and make it work.”





Senior midfielder Ashley Hoffman (13) dribbles the ball during the ACC Championship at Karen Shelton Stadium on November 4, 2018 where UNC beat Wake Forest 7-2. Hoffman was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was named MVP of UNC's field hockey team this season. Hoffman won both of these awards last year as well. Sarah Redmond



