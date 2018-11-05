By Torre Netkovick





Freshman forward Erin Matson (1) Of UNC Field Hockey team battles for the ball against Syracuse in a 5-1 win on Saturday, Sept. 29, at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. Sarah Redmond



Marissa Creatore found the ball after it rebounded off Virginia goalkeeper Carrera Lucas and shot it into the back of the net. It was the fifth minute and the Tar Heels had just taken an early 1-0 lead over a team they upset this time last year.





“We always have a goal to get some kind of outcome in the first two minutes,” Creatore, a junior forward, said. “That does not always happen but just getting something in the first five really changes the entire momentum of the game.”



On the way to a 5-1 victory over the No. 16 Cavaliers, the No. 1 North Carolina field hockey team's offense shined in the ACC Championship semifinals, which fell on a cold and cloudy day in Chapel Hill. After an undefeated (17-0) regular season, the matchup opened up postseason play for UNC on Friday afternoon.



Just over five minutes after getting on the scoreboard, first-year Erin Matson shot the ball from mid circle which landed in the back of the net to give the Tar Heels a two-goal lead.



UNC stepped on the gas early, putting some space between the two teams with that goal from Matson, who was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Freshman of the Year earlier this week.



“She is an exciting player to work with,” head coach Karen Shelton said. “In tournament time, big time players make big time plays and I think we saw that in her and that she is capable of doing that at any time.”



Senior Malin Evert joined in and scored a goal of her own in the 12th minute off a penalty corner to pile on to the scoring.



In the first half, the Tar Heels had 13 shots while the Cavaliers had one shot. With a 3-0 lead at halftime, Shelton wanted her team to continue to press.



“We just say never let down the entire game,” Creatore said. “(Shelton) says we scored three goals in 10 minutes and they could do the exact same thing. So we never want to let down, never want to stop. We want to keep ourselves motivated throughout all 70 minutes.”



Less than seven minutes after the break, Matson scored again to help UNC take a commanding 4-0 lead. It was her second goal ever in the ACC tournament and her 14th on the season — tied with Catherine Hayden for the most on the team.



“Honestly, I was just trying to get it in the cage,” Matson said. “Malin Evert played a great ball into the circle and Megan DuVernois cleared the space and there was a lane for me. So I received it and just shot.”



The Tar Heel offense did not stop there. In the 54th minute, DuVernois shot the ball from the right side of the cage that passed by the goalkeeper and went into the net with Matson earning the assist.



“It was really a good team goal because Ashley (Hoffman) really came up and we attacked from the back, which is another focus of ours,” DuVernois said.“Erin gave me an absolute perfect ball across so I finished it. It could have been anyone.”



By the time the Cavaliers responded in the 64th minute, UNC had already protected its unblemished record and secured a matchup with Wake Forest, the No. 6 seed on Sunday in the championship game. In the game the Tar Heels will set out to make history.



“It was nice that we’re the one seed, but we’re well aware that the top seed has never won the ACC tournament,” Shelton said. “So that is our challenge for Sunday now. It has kind of been a curse to a certain extent and we hope to overcome that.”



The Daily Tar Heel