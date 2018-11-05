By AYUMBA AYODI





Butali Sugar's Frank Wanagwe (left) dribbles the ball under pressure from United States International University's Felix Kiptoch during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park, Nairobi on November 4, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Dutchman Merteen Fonteyn scored one goal and made one assist as Butali Sugar silence United States International University 2-0 at City Park on Sunday to reclaim their men’s hockey Premier League lead.





It’s in the third quarter that Butali Sugar managed to break USIU defence when Zack Aura floated the ball from the left before Fonteyn drew first blood in the 43rd minute.



Then in the last quarter, Aura played Fonteyn through before finding Vincent Odhiambo to sweep in the second goal with seconds to go.



The victory saw Butali Sugar reclaim the league’s lead from champions Kenya Police on better goal difference as both teams tie on 51 points each.



Police had claimed the lead on Saturday when they beat Wazalendo 16-2 in a controversial match that was marred by protests and poor officiating.



While Police have - who have 17 wins and one loss - have four matches to go, Butali Sugar Warriors - who have 17 wins and two losses - have three matches to wind up the season.



“We lacked patience and my players were under pressure after what happened in Police verses Wazalendo match,” said Butali coach Dennis Owoka, who said they will write to Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) following what happened at Wazalendo and Police match on Saturday.



“We just want to concentrate on the remaining matches and end the league on a high,” said Owoka, who gave it to Fonteyn, who drew first blood besides playing assist to the second goal.



“Fonteyn passes and knowledge of the game are awesome. You would expect that from a player who had featured in top league in the Netherlands, Germany and England,” said Owoka.



