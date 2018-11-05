

Hillhead v Grange – photo by Duncan Gray



Grange maintained their lead in Men’s National League 1 with a 3-1 win over Hillhead. A first half field goal by James Nairn gave Grange the edge, which they extended in the second half with two goals by Dylan Bean, the second from a penalty corner. A late penalty stroke for Hillhead proved too little too late but they are still in the top four, equal on points with Grove Menzieshill.





Grove Menzieshill were back on form, at least in the second half against Edinburgh University, with a 4-1 victory that keeps them well placed in the top four. Kevin Wong gave Edinburgh an early lead but Paul Martin equalised some ten minutes before the interval in what was an evenly contested first half.



There was a dramatic shift in the second period as Grove Menzieshill netted two goals in quick succession to effectively tie up the points. Ben Cosgrove and Aidan McQuade following a penalty corner did the damage. Cameron Golden completed the scoring midway through the second half.



Three goals by Chris Boyle were insufficient for Uddingston as Western Wildcats netted five to maintain their challenge behind Grange. A free scoring, entertaining match at Auchenhowie saw Western pegged back twice, but the home side came through to secure a well-earned victory in the last 15 minutes. Rob Harwood opened the scoring early on, followed by two set pieces from Hamish Galt. The 4th goal fell to Andrew McConnell before Mackenzie sealed the win with a drag flick in the last minute.



Watsonians hit Clydesdale for five at Titwood with an excellent 5-1 victory on the road in Glasgow. It’s a big win for the Edinburgh side against a Clydesdale team who had made an excellent start to the season. Goals for Cain, Heigh, Cochrane, Wynd, and Burgess did the damage.



Kelburne put seven strikes past Gordonians, with none in reply, at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre to add more points to the board for the Paisley side.



Clydesdale Western moved into second place behind Edinburgh University with an ultimately convincing 3-1 win over Watsonians. A double by Heather Howie and a single by Ali Eadie saw Western move up to second place behind Edinburgh University. But Watsonians were the better team in the first half and led with a goal by Heather Tait. However the second period saw Clydesdale in more clinical form in front of goal to take the three points.





GHK v Dundee Wanderers – photo by Duncan Gray



Dundee Wanderers had the opportunity to maintain their position but could only draw with GHK. Wanderers had looked on course for their sixth win but let a two-goal lead slip. Georgia Crooks and Lucy Williamson scored for GHK to take a much needed and well-earned point.



Western Wildcats maintained their challenge in the top four with a comfortable win over Glasgow university. But Glasgow made them work all the way after a goalless first half. Emily Powell’s goal turned the match in Wildcats’ favour and Catriona Booth sealed the points from a penalty corner flick.



Hillhead were the victors their clash with Grange in Glasgow, and took the points courtesy of a 2-0 win. The points for Hillhead widens the gap at the bottom with Grange six points shy of the Glasgow side.



Scottish Hockey Union media release