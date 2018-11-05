All square across the board in the two men’s EY Hockey League on Saturday means that Glenanne were unable to close the gap significantly on Banbridge at the top while it is as you were in the bottom three.





The Glens came three times to draw with basement side YMCA but will rue the fact they have only take three points from nine so far against the bottom three teams after a 3-3 draw.



Jamie Tobin gave the Y an early lead before Sam O’Connor tied it up in the 16th minute; Ben Campbell made it 2-1 at half-time only for Gary Shaw’s corner switch to have it level going into the final quarter. Again, Tobin put YM in front but Brad Venter levelled it with seven minutes to go.



In Cork, C of I got their third draw from five games to remain in ninth place in the division, two points below their opponents Cookstown after a 1-1 draw at Garryduff.



Greg Allen finished off a classy first goal for the Co Tyrone side for 1-0. Jonny Bruton equalised in the second quarter from an excellent move, laid on by John Jermyn. The second half saw C of I have more of the game but they could not find the breakthrough and so had to be content with another draw.



The remainder of the games in this series were switched due to the international series for Ireland in Spain where the Green Machine ended on a high, beating England in a shoot-out after 2-2 draw in normal time to finish third.



In EYHL2, there was a full round of matches with plenty of goals going around. UCD beat Bandon 2-1 in west Cork for an important result with David Nolan and Andrew Tutty scoring in the first quarter to set the tone.



They move on to four points, level with Railway Union at the head of Pool 1. The Sandymount side were 7-2 winners at Bangor.



In Pool 2, Corinthian are top on their own thanks to a 5-2 win over Instonians, scoring four times in the first 21 minutes to fire their victory. Kilkeel came from behind to beat UCC 5-1.



EY Hockey League: Cork C of I 1 (J Bruton) Cookstown 1 (G Allen); YMCA 3 (J Tobin 2, B Campbell) Glenanne 3 (S O’Connor, G Shaw, B Venter)



EYHL Division 2

Pool 1: Bandon 1 (F O’Leary) UCD 2 (D Nolan, A Tutty); Bangor 2 (J Easlea, R Cunningham) Railway Union 7 (R Forrest, M McKenzie, D McCarthy, S McKeever, F Keaveney, E MacArthur, J McKeever)



Pool 2: Corinthian 5 (I Stewart 2, D Howard, G Dagg, J Perdue) Instonians 2 (G Lecky 2); UCC 1 (J Costello) Kilkeel 5 (L Russell 2, A Graham, J Aiken, M Stevenson)



Men’s EY Hockey League – day six reports



Cork C of I 1 (J Bruton) Cookstown 1 (G Allen)



Draw-masters Cork C of I tied for a third time this season, leaving them in ninth place, two behind Cookstown following a closely fought battle in the rain at Garryduff.



Cookstown were initially content to sit deep and play on the counter but they took full advantage when Jonny Bruton was in the sin-bin on a green card. In his absence, they took the lead via a lovely interchange on the endline with Greg Allen on hand to finish off.



C of I improved markedly from there with Stephen Parker having an effort disallowed while Josh McCabe was called on to save a John Jermyn corner and David Lynch’s follow-up before the end of the first quarter.



French arrival Thomas Chalemeau went just wide before Bruton levelled the game at 1-1. A free outside the circle was played to Chalemeau who found Jermyn. He squared the ball on his reverse to Bruton to net.



The hosts continued to have most of the ball with Cookstown looking ready to pounce on the counter. Alec Moffett’s reverse was the pick of the chances in the third quarter. The final period saw a yellow card apiece while Cookstown won two corners while C of I had a shout for a stroke turned down after Alex Burns went down in the circle but nothing accrued, leaving the sides to settle for a point each.



YMCA 3 (J Tobin 2, B Campbell) Glenanne 3 (S O’Connor, G Shaw, B Venter)



Glenanne fought back three times to keep up their unbeaten record, denying YMCA their first win in the men’s EY Hockey League in a high action draw at Wesley College. The Y started off in superb style, Jamie Tobin slotting in after nice play from Ben Campbell down the left hand side.



They had three corner chances, too, in the first quarter but were caught by Glenanne’s first attack of note when Sam O’Connor made a lovely run to the baseline and dinked over Jakim Bernsden.



The hosts got back in front soon after when Daniel Ellison showed great skill and strength as the ball was switched out wide and then slapped into the middle. A first-time touch from Cillian Hynes fell to Campbell who took his time before picking his line to goal and 2-1.



YM held that lead into half-time despite a Glenanne corner and a yellow card for Jonathan Codd. The visitors, however, did get level for a second time soon after the big break from another corner – with reduced numbers for Sam Hyland going too early – a slip move to Gary Shaw who slapped in.



It was end to end with both sides having further chances from the set piece but remained 2-2 into the third break. Tobin gave YM the lead for a third time early in the fourth quarter when Grant Glutz showed some nice skill to set up Aaron Bailey; his shot was saved but Tobin slammed in the rebound.



Glutz almost sealed the win when his sliding deflection hit the crossbar and they had a couple of further chances to go further in front only to be stung by a Glens’ corner, Brad Venter deflecting home with seven minutes left. They looked the more likely to win it after that with another corner and a four on two chance that required a huge Will Powderly tackle to ensure it stayed 3-3.



EYHL Division 2



UCD held on for an important Pool 1 win in Bandon as two goals in the first quarter put them on course for a 2-1 result in west Cork. David Nolan slapped in a clever corner slip to make it 1-0 and Andrew Tutty weighed in with the second soon after.



Bandon had the best of it after half time with Mark Collins and Clinton Sweetnam going close. Bandon missed a stroke before Fionn O’Leary got a corner goal with seven minutes to go but no equaliser was forthcoming.



Railway Union moved to the top of Pool 1 on goal difference thanks to their 7-2 win at Bangor. Andrew McGregor and Richard Forrest put the Dubliners 2-0 up at the end of the first quarter and Eoin MacArthur added a third before half-time. Joel Easlea and Simon McKeever traded goals in the third quarter to advance the lead to 4-1.



Michael McKenzie, Fergal Keaveney and Jeremy McKeever then added more pain on Bangor for whom Rhys Cunningham got their second.



In Pool 2, Corinthian swept to a 5-2 win over Instonians with four goals in the first 21 minutes putting them in superb shape in the group. Ian Stewart and Davy Howard fired twin drag flicks to make it 2-0 at the end of the first quarter before a super strike from George Dagg and a brilliant reverse from Stewart had them four to the good.



Gavin Lecky got one back before half-time from a corner and he added another with seven minutes to go before Jack Perdue scored another for the reds to leave them top of the group on six points.



Kilkeel joined Inst on three points when they came from a goal down to beat UCC 5-1 at the Mardyke. John Costello – from Eoin Finnegan’s assist – put the Cork side in front inside four minutes.



But two goals in quick succession in the second quarter from Luke Russell and Ashton Graham swapped the lead and Kilkeel did not look back. Jonathan Aiken made it 3-1 at the break before Mark Stevenson’s stroke and another Russell goal concluded the victory in the last seven minutes.



