Leaders Surbiton and second-placed rivals Hampstead and Westminster battled to a 2-2 draw in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Meanwhile, third-placed Holcombe narrowed the gap to just one point with a hard-fought 3-2 win over top flight newcomers the University of Exeter.



Surbiton started the brightest as Alan Forsyth slotted home from open play in the fourth minute. But Hampstead were quick to respond through a goal from Paul Melkert in the 11th minute.



Tim Atkins regained the lead for Surbiton before half time when he found the net in the 29th minute.



But Rupert Shipperley equalised for the away side in the 48th from a penalty corner with what proved to be the final goal.



Nicholas Bandurak scored a brace and Robert Field scored one to secure the points for Holcombe against the University of Exeter.



Ben Cooke and James Ferguson both scored for the visitors, but it was in vain as the newly-promoted side are still looking for their first win of the campaign.



Elsewhere, Beeston and Wimbledon drew 2-2 to share the spoils.



Peter Small and Ben Tibble scored for Wimbledon and Joe Sharp and James Albery were the scorers for Beeston.



Brooklands Manchester University versus East Grinstead also ended in stalemate as the teams played out a 3-3 draw.



Andy Jackson, Richard Slater and Thomas Russell were all on the scoresheet for Brooklands. Simon Faulkner, Andy Piper and Samad Suleman were the goal scorers for East Grinstead as both teams secured a point each.



Sevenoaks and Reading also ended in a draw, the full-time score being 0-0.



Men’s Conference West



The University of Birmingham kept their unbeaten run going with a 3-1 victory over Chichester in the Men’s Conference West.



Eddie Way opened the scoring for the league leaders and eventually sealed the game with a last-minute penalty corner after Chichester threatened to edge back into the game.



Elsewhere Cardiff & Met and Olton & West Warwickshire overcame their opponents to keep in touch of first spot.



Jack Pritchard netted twice for Cardiff & Met in a 2-1 win over Team Bath Buccaneers, whilst Peter Jackson matched that for Olton in a 3-1 win over Fareham.



Charlie Stubbings was also on hand for a brace of penalty strokes to guide Havant to a 3-1 win over University of Bristol whilst Oxford Hawks beat Isca by the same scoreline.



Men’s Conference East



Old Georgians were in ruthless form and retained top spot by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 6-1 in the Men’s Conference East.



Brighton & Hove held their own in the first half but were engulfed by the visitors who hit four second half goals, two coming from Edward Carson.



Oxted kept pace and assured they would only remain a point adrift at the close of the weekend with a 2-0 victory over City of Peterborough who lie seventh.



Canterbury fell to Teddington 4-3 to dint their title hopes in a game that racked up three braces.



Old Loughtonians took the three points to leapfrog weekend opponents Cambridge City in a 3-2 win, while Southgate and Richmond played out a 2-2 draw.



Men’s Conference North



The University of Nottingham closed the gap at the top of the table by securing a 4-0 victory at home to Preston in the Men’s Conference North.



Sean Cicchi, Michael Nicholson, Sebastian Dorignaux and Noah Darlington were all on the scoresheet for the University of Nottingham.



The University of Durham produced a good performance at home to top of the table Bowdon, winning 2-1 to narrow the gap on the leaders to three points.



Elsewhere Belper won 3-2 at home against bottom of the table Alderley Edge to lift them off the foot of the table, whereas Loughborough Students and Leeds played out a 2-2 draw.



The South Yorkshire clash between Sheffield Hallam and Doncaster ended with Hallam prevailing 2-1 victors.



RESULTS



Men’s Hockey League



Premier Division: Brooklands Manchester University 3, East Grinstead 3; Holcombe 3, University of Exeter 2; Sevenoaks 0, Reading 0; Surbiton 2, Hampstead & Westminster 2; Wimbledon 2, Beeston 2.



Conference West: Cardiff & Met 2-1 Team Bath Buccaneers; Fareham 1-3 Olton & West Warwicks; Havant 3-1 University of Bristol; Isca 1-3 Oxford Hawks; University of Birmingham 3-1 Chichester.



Conference East: Brighton & Hove 1-6 Old Georgians; Cambridge City 2-3 Old Loughtonians; Canterbury 3-4 Teddington; Oxted 2-0 City of Peterborough; Southgate 2-2 Richmond.



Conference North: Belper 3-2 Alderley Edge; Doncaster 1-2 Sheffield Hallam; Loughborough Students 2-2 Leeds; University of Durham 2-1 Bowdon; University of Nottingham 4-0 Preston.



England Hockey Board Media release