Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Williams Stars In Australia U23’s Opening Tour Games

Published on Monday, 05 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 41
View Comments

Ben Somerford


Mariah Williams

Australia's women's Under-23 Development Team have started their China Tour with a win and a loss over the weekend in Changzhou.



Australia went down 3-2 to hosts China on Saturday, before recording a 2-0 victory over local champions Jiangsu on Sunday.

Hockeyroo Mariah Williams, returning from injury, has starred with three goals across the two games.

Saturday's 3-2 loss saw Williams net from a penalty corner in the second quarter, before a late penalty stroke with the side blooding nine debutants.

On Sunday, Williams scored in the first quarter before Miki Spano added the second in the third to claim a 2-0 win.

The side is next in action on Tuesday from 2pm AEDT against Great Britain.

Under-23 Australian Development team for China Tour:
Athlete (Home State)
Casey Dolkens (QLD)
Morgan Gallagher (QLD)
Annie Gibbs (WA)
Nicola Hammond (VIC)
Rene Hunter (NSW)
Euleena MacLachlan (SA)
Pippa Morgan (WA)
Mikaela Patterson (NSW)
Candyce Peacock (WA)
Aleisha Power (WA)
Renee Rockliff (WA)
Michaela Spano (SA)
Tina Taseska (ACT)
Sophie Taylor (VIC)
Shanea Tonkin (WA)
Aisling Utri (VIC)
Mariah Williams (NSW)
Abigail Wilson (NSW)

Match Schedule (all times AEDT):
Saturday 3 November, 2pm – Australia 2 (Williams 2x) China 3
Sunday 4 November, 2pm – Australia 2 (Williams, Spano) Jiangsu 0
Tuesday 6 November, 2pm – Australia v Great Britain
Wednesday 7 November, 2pm – Australia v Germany
Friday 9 November, 2pm – Australia v Great Britain
Saturday 10 November, 6pm – Australia v Germany

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.