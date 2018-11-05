Ben Somerford





Mariah Williams



Australia's women's Under-23 Development Team have started their China Tour with a win and a loss over the weekend in Changzhou.





Australia went down 3-2 to hosts China on Saturday, before recording a 2-0 victory over local champions Jiangsu on Sunday.



Hockeyroo Mariah Williams, returning from injury, has starred with three goals across the two games.



Saturday's 3-2 loss saw Williams net from a penalty corner in the second quarter, before a late penalty stroke with the side blooding nine debutants.



On Sunday, Williams scored in the first quarter before Miki Spano added the second in the third to claim a 2-0 win.



The side is next in action on Tuesday from 2pm AEDT against Great Britain.



Under-23 Australian Development team for China Tour:

Athlete (Home State)

Casey Dolkens (QLD)

Morgan Gallagher (QLD)

Annie Gibbs (WA)

Nicola Hammond (VIC)

Rene Hunter (NSW)

Euleena MacLachlan (SA)

Pippa Morgan (WA)

Mikaela Patterson (NSW)

Candyce Peacock (WA)

Aleisha Power (WA)

Renee Rockliff (WA)

Michaela Spano (SA)

Tina Taseska (ACT)

Sophie Taylor (VIC)

Shanea Tonkin (WA)

Aisling Utri (VIC)

Mariah Williams (NSW)

Abigail Wilson (NSW)



Match Schedule (all times AEDT):

Saturday 3 November, 2pm – Australia 2 (Williams 2x) China 3

Sunday 4 November, 2pm – Australia 2 (Williams, Spano) Jiangsu 0

Tuesday 6 November, 2pm – Australia v Great Britain

Wednesday 7 November, 2pm – Australia v Germany

Friday 9 November, 2pm – Australia v Great Britain

Saturday 10 November, 6pm – Australia v Germany



Hockey Australia media release