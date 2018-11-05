There was nothing to separate the two sides for much of the opening half. Mark Gleghorne and the English defence were content to pass the ball around the back in search of an opening that rarely appeared. Likewise, the Green Machine held the ball for long phases and sent crash balls into the English 23 but neither GK was really challenged. The chance of the half fell to James Gall as he took advantage of Conor Harte slipping but his shot was forced wide with good pressure from Michael Robson and David Fitzgerald.





The game came to life in the second half with 2 goals inside the first 6 minutes. Barry Middleton broke down the right-hand side and sent the ball across the circle for Zachary Wallace to score at the back post. But minutes later and Eugene Magee’s deflection was the equaliser from a superb pass from Michael Robson. Ireland appeared to have the upper hand and won 2 penalty corners in quick succession, the latter of the two resulting in a disallowed goal. England were perhaps lucky to take the lead in the 49thfrom a penalty corner drag by Luke Taylor as the ball didn’t appear to leave the circle on the push out. But Sean Murray drew the game level in the 56thminute with a close-range shot following a great run and pass by Shane O’Donoghue. A last gasp penalty corner drag from O’Donoghue was well saved from George Pinner to keep to the game at 2-2 when the final whistle sounded, sending the game to a shootout to decide the final placings.



Magee, Alan Sothern, O’Donoghue and Daragh Walsh all got on the scoresheet to secure the victory combined with 2 super saves from Fitzgerald.



4 Nations Tournament Valencia



Ireland 2(Magee, Murray)

England 2 (Wallace, Taylor)



Shootout:



Ireland 4

England 3



Shootout:

Round Ireland (4); England (3)

1 Robson X; Martin O

2 Magee O; Wallace O

3 Sothern O; Roper X

4 O’Donoghue O; Dixon O

5 Walsh O; Middleton X



Starting: D Fitzgerald, J Bell (Captain), E Magee, K Shimmins, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, M Darling, C Harte, J Duncan, L Cole, S Loughrey



Subs: D Harte, M Bell, M Nelson, A Sothern, M Robson, D Walsh, P Gleghorne



4 Nations Tournament Valencia:



29/10 16:30 Ireland 2vs1 England

29/10 18:30 Spain 2vs1 Netherlands

30/10 16:30 Netherlands 2vs1 England

30/10 18:30 Spain 1vs0 Ireland

01/11 16:30 Ireland 1vs7 Netherlands

01/11 18:30 Spain 2vs1 England

03/11 10:00 Spain 3vs0 England

03/11 12:30 Netherlands 5vs2 Ireland

04/11 10:00 Ireland vs England

04/11 12:30 Spain vs Netherlands



Upcoming Fixtures:



10/11/18 14:00 Ireland vs Belgium in Royal Evere White Star HC

19/11/18 19:00 Ireland vs Netherlands at Hockey Club Hurley in Amsterdam



Irish Hockey Association media release