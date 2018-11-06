Loreto moved top of the women’s EY Hockey League with a 2-0 win in Belfast over Pegasus, moving above the Ulster side on goal difference.





Corner goals in the first and last quarters from World Cup stars proved the difference with Hannah Matthews netting early on before Ali Meeke sealed the deal with 10 minutes to go. It lifts Loreto to 12 points, level with Pegs but ahead of on goal difference after five rounds of matches.



UCD are in third but were forced to battle all the way by Belfast Harlequins in a 1-1 draw. The visitors to Belfield led in the second quarter when Jenna Watt was impeded, giving Zoe Wilson the chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot.



Ellen Curran equalised in the second half from an excellent move down the right wing to draw things level before sides had big chances to win it before honours were shared.



Pembroke continued their fine run of form with a third successive win, beating Muckross 2-1 in the Dublin 4 derby. Sophie Barnwell’s deflection had Muckross one up in the second half but another pair of World Cup stars, Emily Beatty and Gillian Pinder, turned things Pembroke’s way.



Old Alex are another side on form. They scored twice early on in their 2-1 win over Ards, building a 2-0 lead by the tenth minute via Aine Connery and Hannah McDermott.



Caroline Adams did score Ards first goal of the season from a corner in the second quarter but Alex remained in front for a third win since promotion.



Cork Harlequins got their second win of the campaign when they beat Railway Union 3-1 at Park Avenue with Cliodhna Sargent in sparkling form. She set up Jane Murphy for a 1-0 lead they held for a long time until Sarah Hawkshaw equalised. But two goals in the last quarter from Michelle Barry won the day for the Cork side.



In EYHL2, Queen’s lead the way in Pool 1 thanks to a third win, beating Trinity 3-2. UCC got their first win as they dismissed Greenfield 4-1.



In Pool 2, Monkstown and Catholic Institute advanced their perfect records. Town won their third match with a 5-1 win at Dungannon while Insta beat NUIG 3-1 in Galway.



EY Hockey League: Railway Union 1 (S Hawkshaw) Cork Harlequins 3 (M Barry 2, J Murphy); Ards 1 (C Adams) Old Alex 2 (A Connery, H McDermott); Pegasus 0 Loreto 2 (H Matthews, A Meeke); Pembroke 2 (E Beatty, G Pinder) Muckross 1 (S Barnwell); UCD 1 (M Carey) Belfast Harlequins 1 (Z Wilson)



EYHL Division 2



Pool 1: Queen’s University 3 (E McStea, B Ravey, T Hastings) Trinity 2 (S Campbell, E Markey); UCC 4 (S O’Leary 2, J Clein, A Collins) Greenfields 1 (S Dunleavy)

Pool 2: Dungannon 1 (L White) Monkstown 5 (S Hoban-Logan, L Grehan, R Moore, E Kealy, A Barnwell); NUIG 1 (R Heskin) Catholic Institute 3 (E Ryan, C O’Shea, R Upton)



EY Hockey League – day five extended reports



Saturday: Railway Union 1 (S Hawkshaw) Cork Harlequins 3 (M Barry 2, J Murphy)



Cork Harlequins picked up their second win of the season with a 3-1 win over Railway Union as Michelle Barry struck twice while Cliodhna Sargent put in an imperious performance in midfield.



The first quarter ended scoreless with Quins having three corner chances while an excellent Barry run and slip pass ended with a miscontrol when well placed.



The Cork side went in front in the second period when Sargent robbed Kate Lloyd in midfield and drove forward into the circle where she turned and delivered the perfect ball for Jane Murphy to turn in.



Railway came more into the tie in the third quarter and they had their best chance when a speculative ball found Lloyd free on the left. Her reverse flashed across the face of goal.



The Sandymount side – who were without Holly Jenkinson, Amy Elliott and Anna May Whelan – were back in from a penalty corner which saw an initial Hannah de Burgh Whyte shot saved but Sarah Hawkshaw picked the ball up and managed to squeeze home her shot at the near post.



Quins got back in front when Olivia Roycroft chased a speculative Sargent ball into the corner, robbing the ball off de Burgh Whyte and crossing for Barry. With her first touch, she rounded Carolyn Crampton and stuck it in. Barry then made it 3-1 when she intercepted a long ball, danced into the circle and scored on her reverse.



Sunday:



UCD 1 (E Curran) Belfast Harlequins 1 (Z Wilson)



Both sides had serious claims for all three points but ended up sharing a cracker of a tie at Belfield 1-1. The visitors hit the front in the second quarter when Zoe Wilson launched a long ball over everyone to Jenna Watt at the far end who was through on goal. Her shot was impeded when shooting, rightly leading to a stroke which Wilson slotted.



UCD struggled to find too much forward momentum in the first half as Quins worked well around a solid core down the centre of the pitch with a direct game when in possession.



The students, though, found much more width with quick, in-to-out passes in the second half and it yielded plenty of dividends. Marianne Fox, though, was inspired between the Quins posts, keeping out numerous openings.



Bethany Barr’s excellent pass into Niamh Carey’s run down the right finally unlocked the door when she crossed for Ellen Curran whose shot went in via a defensive foot.



The final quarter swung end to end with Belfast having two major chances to nick it in the final minutes. Clodagh Cassin got down to deny Lucy Geddes at close range with a super glove stop and clearance. Then Wilson clattered the crossbar in the last two minutes.



UCD, though, also had a massive chance on the final whistle with two corner shots, the latter of which Fox just about scrambled over the endline from Anna Richardson’s reverse.



Pembroke 2 (E Beatty, G Pinder) Muckross 1 (S Barnwell)



Pembroke made it three wins in a row as they came back from a goal down to beat Muckross in a highly entertaining Dublin 4 derby at Serpentine Avenue.



While they had the best of the exchanges, Muckross carried a big threat at all times which they showed in the 13th minute when Sophie Barnwell’s deflection hit the post. Lisa Mulcahy’s power-slap was then saved off the line by Hayley O”Donnell.



At the far end, Laura Noble’s touch came back off the inside of the post to somehow keep the scoreboard blank. The Muckross goal again led a charmed life when Aisling Naughton laid on a beautifully weighted pass – allowing time for the passer to stand back and watch it reach its target – to Gillian Pinder to race through one-on-one.



She could have shot herself but her pass to the right post gave Ellie McLoughlin time to get across and smother. A corner did follow from which O’Donnell smashed off the base of the post. McLoughlin kept out Pinder on the hooter to keep it 0-0.



The second half saw the goals arrive. Muckross got the first when a corner shot got a heavy touch down the left channel from Barnwell, seeing the ball bounce down and then loop into the net. The lead lasted five minutes when Pinder got a shot off which McLoughlin saved but Emily Beatty slung out a stick to the loose ball, popping in the rebound.



And the winner came from the spot with 13 minutes to go when another O’Donnell corner slap was half-stopped before bumping into post-woman Julie Poland’s foot. Pinder slotted into the right corner. From there, Pembroke closed out the game well, stifling any Muckross openings and looking the more likely to score.



Ards 1 (C Adams) Old Alex 2 (A Connery, H McDermott)



Old Alex continued their fine start to the competition with a 2-1 win at Londonderry Park, moving them into fourth place in the table after five matches.



Like each of their other wins, they got on the score sheet very early on as Aine Connery and Hannah McDermott struck within the first 11 minutes to set them on their way. Caroline Adams got one back from a corner in the second quarter and they had a good amount of pressure in the second but Alex secured the spoils as their enjoyable start to life in the national stage rolls on.



Pegasus 0 Loreto 2 (H Matthews, A Meeke)



Loreto got the big win of the weekend as they ended Pegasus’s perfect start to the season with a 2-0 win at Queen’s with a corner goal in the first and fourth quarters from World Cup stars.



Hannah Matthews got the first in the ninth minute from a set piece and they remained ahead through a tempestuous second period in which both Alex Speers and Shirley McCay both spent time in the sin bin.



The game was put to bed in the final quarter from another corner, this time Ali Meeke scoring the goal with 10 minutes to go. The win puts Loreto ahead of Pegasus on goal difference with four wins out of five.



EYHL Division 2



Queen’s University beat Trinity for the second time in a week to move into pole position in Pool 1 of the women’s EY Hockey League Division 2 as they edged out their opponents 3-2, backing up their 2-0 win a week ago at the intervarsities.



Sally Campbell gave Trinity the lead just before half-time from the penalty spot but quick replies in the second half from Emily McStea and Beth Ravey for 2-1 at the three quarter time break and Tori Hastings gave them some breathing room. Erica Markey’s corner goal made things tight for the last nine minutes but Queen’s have their third win of the group.



UCC, meanwhile, won 4-1 at the Mardyke against Greenfields with Saoirse O’Leary scoring twice with further goals from Jenny Clein and Aoife Collins before Sarah Dunleavy got a consolation goal.



In Pool 2, Monkstown and Catholic Institute continued their 100% records in the competition with wins over the weekend. Monkstown won 5-1 at Dungannon with Sadhbh Hoban-Logan and Lara Grehan getting them off to a flyer and Rachel Moore stretched the lead to three at half-time.



Laura White pulled one back but Emily Kealy and Amber Barnwell closed out the win for Monkstown, making it three wins from three.



Insta won 3-1 in Dangan to record their second win of the group. Roisin Upton’s drag in the fourth minute got them on the board. Rachel Heskin tied the game up at 1-1 before Christine O’Shea restored the Limerick side’s lead in the 14th minute and Emer Ryan advanced it to 3-1 at half-time, the ultimate final score. It has created a five-point gap between the top two and the chasers at this early stage of the competition.



