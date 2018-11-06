Hockey India official says visas will be granted after Pak trims its squad to 20 members



Smita Sharma &Vinayak Padamdeo





The Asian Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan was washed out in Muscat two weeks back. So, the archrivals will be eager for a face-off in the World Cup. file photo



Amid tense bilateral ties, Pakistan’s hockey team is awaiting visa clearances from India to travel to Bhubaneswar later this month for the World Cup. Sources told The Tribune that the team is ‘likely to travel’ to participate in the multilateral event and there is ‘no problem in principle’.





The tournament, which will see 16 teams face off, kickstarts on November 28. The teams are expected to start reaching Odisha a week prior to it. “The visa applications are under process. The tournament begins end of November. We have enough time,” stressed a source.



Sporting engagements between India and Pakistan have been minimal even as a Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, that was briefed by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale last month, advocated some form of ties including people to people and sports. However, unlike in 2016, when the Pakistani team applied for visas after the official deadline and later withdrew from Junior Hockey World Cup held in India, this time visa requests were received in time, the sources said. “There is no delay in issuance of visas. Pakistan has sent a long list of 30 members. It has to be cut short to 20 by November 10. Once that is done, they will be provided with visas to travel,” said a Hockey India official. The official also clarified that the Indian team too will have to be pruned to 20 by the November 10 November deadline.



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has requested the Indian government to allow Pakistan to participate in the top tournament.



A three-member Pakistani delegation was in attendance for the FIH Congress in New Delhi last week. Pakistan’s hockey team last played in India in December 2014.



In the past few months, India has been accused of denying visas to some Pakistani academics, scholars and chefs who wanted to travel for conferences and a Food Festival in Amritsar. India in September called off a Foreign Minister Level meeting scheduled in New York within twenty four hours of accepting the Pakistani offer of talks, citing spate of killings in Kashmir among its reasons. “Let me tell you that the visa regime between two countries is a reflection of the current state of relations between the two countries. And if the relations are not good then it is understood that visa regime would not be good,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar responded last week to a question on whether visas will be issued to Pakistani exhibitors to participate in the upcoming India International Trade Fair.



The Tribune