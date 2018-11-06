

©: Dirk Markgraf



Five Rot-Weiss Koln players have been named in the German World Cup squad named on Monday as the big event in India comes sharply into focus.





Mats and Tom Grambusch, Johannes Grosse, Marco Miltkau and Christopher Ruhr have all been named in a high quality panel who feature in one of the toughest initial groups, playing the Netherlands, Pakistan and Malaysia.



Stefan Kermas’s side has a large number of players set to play in the EHL next Easter with Uhlenhorst Mulheim trio Benedict Furk, Timm Herzbruch Ferdinand Weinke and Lukas Windfeder joined by Mannheimer HC’s Danny Nguyen Luong and Dragons’ Tobias Walter.



Nine Olympic bronze medal winners of Rio 2016 are still in the World Cup squad of Stefan Kermas, which contains a balanced mix of experience and talent.



With Fürk, Martin Häner and Tobias Hauke, three players have already passed the 30. Herzbruch and Große are the youngest in their squad at the age of 21.



Uhlenhorst’s Julius Meyer and Hamburger Polo Club’s Constantin Staib have been named as reserves and will travel with the team in case of injury or illness.



Prior to their departure on November 24, Germany will play three games in Alicante as part of their warm-up preparations.



Euro Hockey League media release