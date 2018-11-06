



Head coach Stefan Kermas has announced the German men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.





The “Honamas” will be eyeing their third World Cup title



Crowned World Champions in 2002 and 2006 and winning the bronze medal at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, Germany sit in Pool D with Malaysia, the Netherlands and Pakistan.



Germany men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:



Mark Appel

Tobias Walter

Florian Fuchs

Benedikt Fürk

Mats Grambusch

Tom Grambusch

Johannes Große

Martin Häner

Tobias Hauke

Timm Herzbruch

Dieter Linnekogel

Marco Miltkau

Mathias Müller

Dan Nguyen Luong

Christopher Rühr

Ferdinand Weinke

Niklas Wellen

Lukas Windfeder



#HWC2018



FIH site