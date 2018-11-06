Germany announce squad for World Cup
Head coach Stefan Kermas has announced the German men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.
The “Honamas” will be eyeing their third World Cup title
Crowned World Champions in 2002 and 2006 and winning the bronze medal at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, Germany sit in Pool D with Malaysia, the Netherlands and Pakistan.
Germany men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:
Mark Appel
Tobias Walter
Florian Fuchs
Benedikt Fürk
Mats Grambusch
Tom Grambusch
Johannes Große
Martin Häner
Tobias Hauke
Timm Herzbruch
Dieter Linnekogel
Marco Miltkau
Mathias Müller
Dan Nguyen Luong
Christopher Rühr
Ferdinand Weinke
Niklas Wellen
Lukas Windfeder
#HWC2018
FIH site