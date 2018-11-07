



Hockey New Zealand has appointed their head coaches to lead the U18 programme as they work towards the Junior World Cup. Mitch Hayde and former Vantage Black Stick Hymie Gill have been named to lead the Men’s teams while Verity Sharland and former Vantage Black Stick Katie Glynn will take the reigns of the women’s team.





Athlete pathway manager Greg Nicol identified the need to have capable people creating longer term planning in this age group and supporting the regional programmes as one of the most positive changes. “We have operated on a camp by camp basis in the past, the consistency of these appointments to connect alongside the regional programmes and then collaborate with the Vantage Black Sticks and National U21 programmes will help build and strengthen our system”.



All the coaches have a strong playing background and extensive Hockey coaching experience, Katie Glynn is the most recent international with 134 caps while Hymie Gill played in 79 internationals between 1997 and 2002. Mitch Hayde is a professional in coach development and recently returned from the Sultan of Johor Cup. Verity Sharland has accumulated a successful hockey coaching career alongside her profession in teaching. Verity was competing in the 2018 Ford NHL where she was the captain of the Central Mysticks.



Sharland comments “the roles are exciting ones as growth at these levels happens over time. I am looking forward to being a part of a long term approach to player development and to support and mentor the athletes through the system. It will also be an opportunity for me to collaborate with other coaches and best support the athletes coming through”



The 1st camp for the new programme will be held in Taranaki from the 15 – 21st December 2018



U18 Women’s Head Coaches

Katie Glynn – Auckland

Verity Sharland – Central



U18 Men’s Head Coaches

Hymie Gill – Northland

Mitch Hayde – North Harbour



Hockey New Zealand Media release