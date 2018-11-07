



Scott Tupper, captain of the Canadian Men’s National Team will now wear another hat as he was recently appointed as a member of the FIH Athletes’ Committee. Elections took place for the Athletes’ Committee over the course of the last month. The committee consists of current and former hockey players who ensure that the athletes themselves have influence in the FIH decision making process.





Mark Knowles (AUS), Rogier Hofman (NED), Janne Müller-Wieland (GER) and Carla Rebecchi (ARG) were all elected by fellow athletes as Regular Members, with David Harte (IRL) and Camila Caram (CHI) being elected as Liaison Members, who are required to be current players. They are joined on the Athletes’ Committee by Scott Tupper (CAN), Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran (IND), Kate Richardson-Walsh (ENG) and Jacqueline Mwangi (KEN), who were all recommended nominations by the Executive Board to give both gender and geographic balance.



Tupper is one of the most capped players in Canadian history and continues to represent Canada on the world stage. He put his name forward knowing he could provide a voice for Canadian hockey players.



“I’m excited to have been appointed to the Athletes’ Committee and to have the opportunity to be a voice for hockey players around the world. I think it’s always important for Canadians to be involved at the higher levels of our sport, and to follow Scott Sandison as a member of the committee is an honour,” Tupper said.



“I’m looking forward to being a part of the FIH and helping grow our sport, while shaping it in a way that keeps the athletes -Hockey’s number one asset- front of mind.”



Field Hockey Canada media release