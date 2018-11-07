Ben Somerford







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have announced the Kookaburras’ away match against Pakistan in the 2019 FIH Pro League will be played at London’s Lee Valley Hockey Centre.





Australia are due to play Pakistan on June 7, marking the first FIH Pro League match of the side’s European leg which includes matches away to Great Britain, Spain, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands in June.



The Hockeyroos also have numerous European fixtures in June too, as part of the new FIH Pro League.



The FIH statement wrote that Pakistan will play their ‘home’ games in Argentina, Belgium, England, Germany and the Netherlands for the inaugural FIH Pro League.



After FIH had been made aware in early October that the FIH Pro League partnership between the Pakistan Hockey Federation and Scottish Hockey could not reach agreement, FIH held discussions with the Pakistan Hockey Federation and the participating National Associations, investigating solutions for Pakistan’s 'home' matches in 2019.



FIH CEO Thierry Weil stated: “Once again, the solidarity of the international hockey family is showcased. It is overwhelming to see that the participating National Associations were willing to adapt their schedules to support a solution for Pakistan.



“FIH is very thankful to all of them. It was important to find a solution to enable the Asian team to participate and I’m pleased with this outcome.”



Both of Australia’s teams will begin the FIH Pro League with matches in Melbourne, Hobart, Perth and Sydney in February and March.





