



Lausanne, Switzerland: Pakistan will play their ‘home’ games in Argentina, Belgium, England, Germany and the Netherlands for the inaugural FIH Pro League which will be played from January to June next year.





After FIH had been made aware in early October that the FIH Pro League partnership between the Pakistan Hockey Federation and Scottish Hockey could not reach agreement, FIH held discussions with the Pakistan Hockey Federation and the participating National Associations, investigating solutions for Pakistan’s 'home' matches in 2019.



FIH CEO Thierry Weil stated: “Once again, the solidarity of the international hockey family is showcased. It is overwhelming to see that the participating National Associations were willing to adapt their schedules to support a solution for Pakistan. FIH is very thankful to all of them. It was important to find a solution to enable the Asian team to participate and I’m pleased with this outcome.”



Pakistan will play their first ‘home’ game in Argentina on 3 February 2019.



To find out which venues will host which matches in 2019, view the official FIH Pro League schedule here.



FIH site