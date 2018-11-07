



Head coach Shane McLeod has announced the Belgian men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.





The “Red Lions” won the silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games



The Olympic 2016 silver medallists and Hockey World League Semi-Final gold medallists will play their sixth World Cup. Belgium sit in Pool C with Canada, India and South Africa.



Belgium men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:



Vincent Vanasch

Loic Van Doren

Arthur De Sloover

Arthur Van Doren

Loïck Luypaert

Alexander Hendrickx

Gauthier Boccard

Emmanuel Stockbroekx

Simon Gougnard

John-John Dohmen

Victor Wegnez

Felix Denayer

Sébastien Dockier

Cédric Charlier

Tom Boon

Thomas Briels

Florent van Aubel

Nicolas De Kerpel



