Belgium squad for World Cup announced
Head coach Shane McLeod has announced the Belgian men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.
The “Red Lions” won the silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games
The Olympic 2016 silver medallists and Hockey World League Semi-Final gold medallists will play their sixth World Cup. Belgium sit in Pool C with Canada, India and South Africa.
Belgium men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:
Vincent Vanasch
Loic Van Doren
Arthur De Sloover
Arthur Van Doren
Loïck Luypaert
Alexander Hendrickx
Gauthier Boccard
Emmanuel Stockbroekx
Simon Gougnard
John-John Dohmen
Victor Wegnez
Felix Denayer
Sébastien Dockier
Cédric Charlier
Tom Boon
Thomas Briels
Florent van Aubel
Nicolas De Kerpel
