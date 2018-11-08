U SPORTS Announces Canadian University Field Hockey Awards
Photo courtesy of USPORTS.CA
The university field hockey season wrapped up last weekend with UVic defeating York in two consecutive games to claim the McCrae Cup. Field Hockey Canada is proud to recognize those individuals who received U SPORTS awards for excellence in play, sportsmanship and contribution to the community.
First Team All-Canadians
Sara Goodman – UBC
Katherine MacMillan – Guelph
Anna Mollenhauer – UVic
Rebecca Plouffe – Guelph
Rachel Spouge – University of Toronto
Jaslan Stirling – York University
Ingrid Ulrich – University of Calgary
Sara Vollmerhausen – York University
Emily Wong UVic
Sabrina Wong – University of Calgary
Emily Ziraldo University of Toronto
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR (JOYCE SLIPP AWARD)
Anso Hannes – UVic
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTOR (GAIL WILSON AWARD)
Katherine MacMillan – Guelph
PLAYER OF THE YEAR (LIZ HOFFMAN AWARD)
Anna Mollenhauer – UVic
COACH OF THE YEAR (MARINA VAN DER MERWE AWARD)
Cassius Mendonca University of Toronto
UMPIRE OF THE YEAR
Denise Pelletier – OUA
Field Hockey Canada media release