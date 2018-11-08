Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

U SPORTS Announces Canadian University Field Hockey Awards

Published on Thursday, 08 November 2018 10:00 | Hits: 20
Photo courtesy of USPORTS.CA

The university field hockey season wrapped up last weekend with UVic defeating York in two consecutive games to claim the McCrae Cup. Field Hockey Canada is proud to recognize those individuals who received U SPORTS awards for excellence in play, sportsmanship and contribution to the community.



First Team All-Canadians

    Sara Goodman – UBC
    Katherine MacMillan – Guelph
    Anna Mollenhauer – UVic
    Rebecca Plouffe – Guelph
    Rachel Spouge – University of Toronto
    Jaslan Stirling – York University
    Ingrid Ulrich – University of Calgary
    Sara Vollmerhausen – York University
    Emily Wong UVic
    Sabrina Wong – University of Calgary
    Emily Ziraldo University of Toronto

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR (JOYCE SLIPP AWARD)

Anso Hannes – UVic

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTOR (GAIL WILSON AWARD)

Katherine MacMillan – Guelph

PLAYER OF THE YEAR (LIZ HOFFMAN AWARD)

Anna Mollenhauer – UVic

COACH OF THE YEAR (MARINA VAN DER MERWE AWARD)

Cassius Mendonca University of Toronto

UMPIRE OF THE YEAR

Denise Pelletier – OUA

Field Hockey Canada media release

