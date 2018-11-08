

Photo courtesy of USPORTS.CA



The university field hockey season wrapped up last weekend with UVic defeating York in two consecutive games to claim the McCrae Cup. Field Hockey Canada is proud to recognize those individuals who received U SPORTS awards for excellence in play, sportsmanship and contribution to the community.





First Team All-Canadians



Sara Goodman – UBC

Katherine MacMillan – Guelph

Anna Mollenhauer – UVic

Rebecca Plouffe – Guelph

Rachel Spouge – University of Toronto

Jaslan Stirling – York University

Ingrid Ulrich – University of Calgary

Sara Vollmerhausen – York University

Emily Wong UVic

Sabrina Wong – University of Calgary

Emily Ziraldo University of Toronto



ROOKIE OF THE YEAR (JOYCE SLIPP AWARD)



Anso Hannes – UVic



OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTOR (GAIL WILSON AWARD)



Katherine MacMillan – Guelph



PLAYER OF THE YEAR (LIZ HOFFMAN AWARD)



Anna Mollenhauer – UVic



COACH OF THE YEAR (MARINA VAN DER MERWE AWARD)



Cassius Mendonca University of Toronto



UMPIRE OF THE YEAR



Denise Pelletier – OUA



Field Hockey Canada media release