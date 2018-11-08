Ben Somerford







Kookaburras legend Mark Knowles has been nominated for the ABC Sport Personality of the Year as part of the annual AIS Sport Performance Awards.





Great athletes and sporting moments inspire Australians, so now the public is being given the chance to vote for their favourites as part of the AIS Sport Performance Awards.



The AIS, in partnership with ABC Grandstand, has launched a public vote to determine the ABC Sport Personality of the Year and Best Sporting Moment of the past 12 months.



Knowles enjoyed a remarkable year, helping the Kookaburras re-claim their world number one status in December with their World League Final triumph.



Early in the year, the 34-year-old announced he would retire following the 2018 Commonwealth Games where he skippered the Kookaburras to their sixth straight gold medal.



Rockhampton-born Knowles was also recognised as the Australian Team Flag Bearer at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in his home state too, where he memorably dropped back into the pack to allow others to lead.



The winners will be announced as part of the AIS Sport Performance Awards to be held at The Star, Sydney, on Thursday 13 December 2018.



ABC Grandstand is the media partner for the AIS Sport Performance Awards and Australians will be able to vote at aisawards.abc.net.au from now until 5pm AEDT on 9 December, 2018.



The AIS Sport Performance Awards are an annual celebration of Australian high performance sport, with an AIS judging panel to determine the finalists and winners across a number of categories: male athlete; female athlete; emerging athlete; Para-performance; coach; leader; team; and high performance program.



AIS Director Peter Conde said: “Australia’s sporting diversity is something that we treasure as a nation and is reflected in the broad range of nominees for the public choice awards. We encourage the Australian public to vote online and help choose from some of the best athletes and sporting performances in the past 12 months.”



