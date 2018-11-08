



Great Britain Hockey have announced their 18-strong squad, travelling to compete at the FIH Women’s Champions Trophy in China. The squad boasts a blend of youth and experience with six players selected having over 100 international caps to their names.





In line to make her first senior GB debut, is Welsh International, Sarah Jones. An exciting addition to the squad for Wales, Jones; who’s amassed 91 caps for her country to date, will be the second Welsh international to make the GB line up this year.



Catching up with Jones ahead of her trip to China she said:



“I’m really pleased to have been selected to be part of the squad competing at the Champions Trophy in China, and it’s a special moment to receive my first cap for GB. I’m extremely thankful to everyone who has supported me on my journey to get to this point, I truly would not have got here without them.”



