

GB EDP W v Australia



The Great Britain Women's EDP squad suffered a heavy defeat to Australia as the invitational Four Nations tournament in China continued.





A goal in each of the first three quarters was enough to seal the win for the Hockeyroos, although GB had plenty of their own chances, especially in the opening exchanges.



Furthermore Alice Wills shone in defence with a number of critical tackles while Nichola Cochrane also made several superb saves.



After the game, head coach Kevin Johnson said: "Sadly we couldn’t capitalise on a very positive start to the game today where we looked threatening in the early exchanges.



"Credit to Australia who were clinical when it mattered with their set pieces and circle opportunities despite both sides having created an equal amount of chances in open play.



"Pleasingly again in the final quarter of the match we managed to put Australia under decent pressure but we must learn to be more consistent across the match now and take our chances."



Next up for the squad is the host nation at 08:00GMT on Wednesday 7 November.



Great Britain 0 (0)

Australia 3 (2)



Great Britain Hockey media release