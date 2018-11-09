By Jugjet Singh





Roelant Oltmans



KUALA LUMPUR: No 1 goalkeeper S. Kumar did not play a single match in the Asian Champions Triophy in Muscat recently, and coach Roelant Oltmans hopes he will be ready for the World Cup in three weeks time.





Kumar picked up a right thumb injury during the Asian Games, and is having problems holding his hockey stick in a firm grip.



"Yes even though we named Kumar for the ACT, he did not play a single match while Hairi (Rahman) kept goal in all the matches. This is not an issue as we took him along to motivate Hairi and also watch the other goalkeepers in action.



"And Hairi did well to save some good shots, but was also poor some of the time. However, Hairi did well overall and I believe Kumar should be ready in time for the World Cup as he is undergoing rehabilitation now," said Oltmans.



In the pool matches, Malaysia let in only four goals while in the semifinals it was a 4-4 draw with Pakistan but Malaysia lost the shoot-out 3-1.

And in the bronze battle, Malaysia drew 2-2 with Japan and won the shoot-out 3-2.



"It's also good to see Hairi doing well in the shoot-out against Japan which should build his confidence further.



"We have four goalkeepers in training right now and it should not be a problem in any eventuality. However, I believe Kumar will be ready for the World Cup."



It will be a tight race in Group D for Malaysia as they have Germany, Netherlands and Pakistan for company. The format only allows three teams from each of the four groups to advance while the fourth team in each group pack their bags and head home.



So, the indications are Malaysia must beat Pakistan, or return home early.



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey