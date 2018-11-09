Team management puts faith in youngsters for global extravaganza



Uthra Ganesan





Manpreet Singh... at the helm.



It may well be curtains for the experienced S.V. Sunil after the forward was excluded from the Indian squad for the upcoming Hockey World Cup announced on Thursday.





Besides Sunil, Rupinder Pal Singh and Ramandeep Singh have also failed to make the cut as the team management put its faith in youngsters for the prestigious event.



As many as six players from the title-winning 2016 Junior World Cup squad have made it to the final 18 that would continue to be led by Manpreet Singh.



However, barring Manpreet, goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, defender Birendra Lakra and Akashdeep Singh, there is little experience but enough potential in the ranks.

Lakra is back



Lakra, who missed out on the Asian Champions Trophy last month due to injury, comes back after rehabilitation but the absence of Rupinder would add pressure on Sreejesh under the bar.



It would also increase the responsibilities on Harmanpreet Singh during penalty corners.



It is in the attack that India has taken the biggest risk, preferring to go with the talented but untested and inexperienced Hardik Singh and Dilpreet Singh to join Akashdeep.



He has been struggling for a while now, however, and in the absence of Sunil and Ramandeep it remains to be seen how the youngsters handle the pressure of the big stage.



Rupinder’s exclusion, however, might well be the final warning sign for the senior pro to up his game.



Even the midfield appears uncertain with Manpreeet and his deputy Chinglensana expected to handle the bulk of responsibilities.

Best possible combination



But coach Harendra Singh insisted this was the best possible combination. “We have chosen the best available combinations for the World Cup. We had to make some tough decisions out of a very strong pool of 34 players. The final 18 are a mix of experience and youth and have been selected on the basis of their current form and fitness.”



The core group will continue to train in Bhubaneswar till November 23.



India opens its campaign in Pool-C against South Africa. World No. 3 Belgium and Canada are the other teams in the pool with the team at the top qualifying for the quarterfinals and the next two fighting it out in the cross-overs.



The Hindu