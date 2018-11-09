Spain squad for World Cup announced
Head coach Fred Soyez has announced the Spanish men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.
The Red Sticks have participated in all World Cups
Spain have been present at every edition of the World Cup and have flirted with the medal positions, finishing second on two occasions – 1971 and 1994 – and third in 2006. The Red Sticks sit in Group A with Argentina, France and New Zealand.
Spain men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:
Alejandro de Frutos
Albert Beltrán
Álvaro Iglesias
Diego Arana
Enrique González de Castejón
Ignacio Rodriguez
Marc Sallés
Marc Boltó
Marc Serrahima
Mario Garin
Miquel Delàs
Pau Quemada
Pepe Romeu
Quico Cortés
Ricardo Santana
Sergi Enrique
Vicenç Ruiz
Xavier Lleonart
