



Head coach Fred Soyez has announced the Spanish men's national team who will compete at the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.





The Red Sticks have participated in all World Cups



Spain have been present at every edition of the World Cup and have flirted with the medal positions, finishing second on two occasions – 1971 and 1994 – and third in 2006. The Red Sticks sit in Group A with Argentina, France and New Zealand.



Spain men's team for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018:



Alejandro de Frutos

Albert Beltrán

Álvaro Iglesias

Diego Arana

Enrique González de Castejón

Ignacio Rodriguez

Marc Sallés

Marc Boltó

Marc Serrahima

Mario Garin

Miquel Delàs

Pau Quemada

Pepe Romeu

Quico Cortés

Ricardo Santana

Sergi Enrique

Vicenç Ruiz

Xavier Lleonart



