Lose to Maryland 2-1





Saratoga Springs High School graduate Kelsey Briddell of the University at Albany field hockey team. (Bill Ziskin / UAlbany Athletics)



The University at Albany's field hockey season came to an end Friday when the Great Danes dropped a 2-1 decision to Maryland in a first-round game of the NCAA Tournament at the Terps' Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Md.





Maryland (20-2), the second-seeded team in the tournament, scored second-half goals 1:33 apart to erase a 1-0 deficit. Bodil Keus got her ninth goal of the year off a penalty corner at 40:13 and then the Terps shocked the Danes when Bibi Donraadt scored her 13th at 41:44.



UAlbany (16-5) had taken a 1-0 lead when junior Viola Von der Muhlen scored her first goal of the season off a penalty corner at 6:57 of the first period.



UAlbany junior goalie Melissa Nealon of Shenendehowa had six saves.



Maryland will move on to play the winner of the game between defending champion Connecticut and Rutgers on Sunday.



Times Union