Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia’s partners TigerTurf have broken new ground with the creation of the world’s first ever fully flat, watered from beneath EcoCept hockey pitch..





The ground-breaking pitch is a new experimental turf made from recycled plastic and rubber, which uses a fraction of the water and is eco-friendly.



From a Hockey perspective, the turf is revolutionary as it is perfectly watered permanently from beneath without the use of cannons.



A waterproof membrane has been laid over the entire pitch, which is being covered by TigerTurf’s EcoCept Insitu shock pad and drainage system.



The final touch is TigerTurf’s WETT Pro Hockey surface which has been approved to meet FIH Global Accreditation.



TigerTurf National Sales & Marketing Manager Nick Kerr said: “This is no ordinary Hockey pitch. We think this is the most advanced pitch ever built both in terms of playing quality and environmental credentials.



Watch a video of this new technology



“Most Hockey pitches are traditionally built using a convex “turtle back” design to allow water to drain away but Metro Park is built completely flat meaning there’s no drying from the centre creating perfectly even water distribution and thus no impact on play quality.



“Most pitches are kept watered for performance and safety reasons using water cannons but Metro Park will be watered from underneath. This will reduce water loss associated with cannons.



“Metro Park will also use recycled water captured from rainfall on the turf itself, treated and stored onsite and introduced back into the playing surface from underneath the turf itself. The savings in water bill costs for the club are estimated at $4,500 per turf per annum.



“As well Metro Park will use state of the art LED lights supplied and fitted by TigerTurf. These lights consume 50 per cent less energy, last longer and can be programmed to run in training mode on certain areas of the pitch only or at lower output levels meaning less energy consumption and lower operating costs.”



“Also the watering and lighting operations of a pitch normally requires people at the site to open the pitch up for play, but Metro Park will be fully controlled via a special app on the user’s phone or tablet to operate the field’s watering and lighting technology.



“Finally, Metro Park’s EcoCept shock pad provides a productive use for waste plastics (45,000kg) and car tyres (45,000kg) saved from landfill rather than a traditional rubber shock pad.”



TigerTurf have built a full-size Hockey field and a Hockey 5s specific field too at the Metro Park site.



Ecocept has also been used for more than 25 traditional hockey field builds worldwide where the field is not flooded from beneath but the ecocept layer replaces the traditional ashphalt and e-layer system under the turf. In this instance the ecocpet is offering improved drainage, improved playing performance and consuming considerable amounts of waste plastic and rubber that would otherwise go to landfill.



For further information contact TigerTurf on 1800 802 570 or email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Watch a video demonstrating the technology



Hockey Australia media release