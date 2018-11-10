Squads announced for Scottish Super Series
The squads have been announced for Women’s Super Series 2018, Scottish Hockey’s new best-v-best tournament, which will be held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on 30th November, 1st and 2nd December 2018.
The inaugural best-v-best hockey tournament will feature three teams: Dundee Devils; Edinburgh Lightning; and Glasgow Thunder.
The teams are based roughly on geographical allegiances, with flexibility built in to ensure the best players are playing.
The series has been designed to bridge the gap between club and international hockey with 54 of Scotland’s best female hockey players featuring in three teams of 18 in this exciting new competition. Amy Costello and Sarah Robertson are unavailable due to GB commitments.
A Scottish Hockey Development Series will also be played as part of the event before each of the Super Series matches. Emerging talent from across Scotland will compete in a contest mirroring the Super Series matches.
Entry to the Super Series is free.
Squads
Glasgow Thunder
Danie McMurray – Western Wildcats
Mairi Fletcher – Clydesdale Western
Kaz Cuthbert – Western Wildcats
Kate Holmes – Western Wildcats
Becky Ward – Western Wildcats
Millie Brown – Clydesdale Western
Lexi Sabatelli – Clydesdale Western
Fran Lonergan – Clydesdale Western
Millie Steiger – Clydesdale Western
Heather Howie – Clydesdale Western
Jen Eadie – Clydesdale Western
Karin Belch – Clydesdale Western
Rachel Bain – Western Wildcats
Ali Eadie – Clydesdale Western
Zoe Sinclair – Hillhead
Louise Redpath – GHK
McKenzie Bell – Western Wildcats
Connie Lath – University of Glasgow
Edinburgh Lightning
Nicki Cochrane – Beeston
Lucy Camlin – Watsonians
Sarah Jamieson – Munchner Sports Club
Fiona Burnet – Wimbledon
Fiona Semple – Wimbledon
Mairi Drummond – Wimbledon
Nicki Skrastin – Sevenoaks
Zoe Gittens – Trojans
Becky Mill – University of Edinburgh
Lucy Lanigan – Watsonians
Laura Swanson – University of Edinburgh
Maris Cawthorne – Aberdeen University
Marjory Justice – University of Edinburgh
Jenny Walls – University of Edinburgh
Louise Campbell – University of Edinburgh
Ellie Hutcheson – University of Edinburgh
Ella Watt – University of Edinburgh
Beth Dodds – Grange
Dundee Devils
Amy Gibson – Der Club an Der Alster
Katie Stott – Grove Menzieshill
Bex Condie – Gloucester City
Robyn Collins – Surbiton
Rachel Mack – Leicester
Claire Wallace – Sevenoaks
Nikki Alexander-Lloyd – Wimbledon
Charlotte Watson – Dundee Wanderers
Emily Dark – Dundee Wanderers
Ellie Wilson – Dundee Wanderers
Lorna Cruickshank – Durham University
Cat Booth – Western Wildcats
Aspen Cumming – Dundee Wanderers
Amy Cairns – Dundee Wanderers
Georgia Smith – Clydesdale Western
Heather Elder – Dundee Wanderers
Bethan Mann – Watsonians
Millie Skidmore – Dundee Wanderers
Scotland women will host fun hockey skills sessions
As part of the event Scotland women’s internationalists will be hosting fun hockey skills sessions for youngsters on the Sunday.
Schools, clubs, and parents interested in arranging for young people to take part in these sessions should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
There will also be many other fan-friendly activities during Super Series and we’ll be announcing some of our partners very soon.
