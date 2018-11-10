The squads have been announced for Women’s Super Series 2018, Scottish Hockey’s new best-v-best tournament, which will be held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on 30th November, 1st and 2nd December 2018.





The inaugural best-v-best hockey tournament will feature three teams: Dundee Devils; Edinburgh Lightning; and Glasgow Thunder.



The teams are based roughly on geographical allegiances, with flexibility built in to ensure the best players are playing.



The series has been designed to bridge the gap between club and international hockey with 54 of Scotland’s best female hockey players featuring in three teams of 18 in this exciting new competition. Amy Costello and Sarah Robertson are unavailable due to GB commitments.



A Scottish Hockey Development Series will also be played as part of the event before each of the Super Series matches. Emerging talent from across Scotland will compete in a contest mirroring the Super Series matches.



Entry to the Super Series is free.



Squads



Glasgow Thunder



Danie McMurray – Western Wildcats

Mairi Fletcher – Clydesdale Western

Kaz Cuthbert – Western Wildcats

Kate Holmes – Western Wildcats

Becky Ward – Western Wildcats

Millie Brown – Clydesdale Western

Lexi Sabatelli – Clydesdale Western

Fran Lonergan – Clydesdale Western

Millie Steiger – Clydesdale Western

Heather Howie – Clydesdale Western

Jen Eadie – Clydesdale Western

Karin Belch – Clydesdale Western

Rachel Bain – Western Wildcats

Ali Eadie – Clydesdale Western

Zoe Sinclair – Hillhead

Louise Redpath – GHK

McKenzie Bell – Western Wildcats

Connie Lath – University of Glasgow



Edinburgh Lightning



Nicki Cochrane – Beeston

Lucy Camlin – Watsonians

Sarah Jamieson – Munchner Sports Club

Fiona Burnet – Wimbledon

Fiona Semple – Wimbledon

Mairi Drummond – Wimbledon

Nicki Skrastin – Sevenoaks

Zoe Gittens – Trojans

Becky Mill – University of Edinburgh

Lucy Lanigan – Watsonians

Laura Swanson – University of Edinburgh

Maris Cawthorne – Aberdeen University

Marjory Justice – University of Edinburgh

Jenny Walls – University of Edinburgh

Louise Campbell – University of Edinburgh

Ellie Hutcheson – University of Edinburgh

Ella Watt – University of Edinburgh

Beth Dodds – Grange



Dundee Devils



Amy Gibson – Der Club an Der Alster

Katie Stott – Grove Menzieshill

Bex Condie – Gloucester City

Robyn Collins – Surbiton

Rachel Mack – Leicester

Claire Wallace – Sevenoaks

Nikki Alexander-Lloyd – Wimbledon

Charlotte Watson – Dundee Wanderers

Emily Dark – Dundee Wanderers

Ellie Wilson – Dundee Wanderers

Lorna Cruickshank – Durham University

Cat Booth – Western Wildcats

Aspen Cumming – Dundee Wanderers

Amy Cairns – Dundee Wanderers

Georgia Smith – Clydesdale Western

Heather Elder – Dundee Wanderers

Bethan Mann – Watsonians

Millie Skidmore – Dundee Wanderers



Scotland women will host fun hockey skills sessions



As part of the event Scotland women’s internationalists will be hosting fun hockey skills sessions for youngsters on the Sunday.



Schools, clubs, and parents interested in arranging for young people to take part in these sessions should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



There will also be many other fan-friendly activities during Super Series and we’ll be announcing some of our partners very soon.



Scottish Hockey Union media release