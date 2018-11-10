Title rivals Holcombe and Surbiton face off in Kent on Saturday as the battle for the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division continues to gather pace.





Holcombe hammered home five goals at the University of Birmingham last weekend, but they will need to be on top form if they want to replicate that feat this weekend against a Surbiton side who have conceded just three goals in the league so far.



“We’re down a few players because of the senior team preparing for the Champions Trophy and the development program, but it’s the same for Surbiton too,” said Holcombe coach Leigh Maasdorp.



“Our strength in depth has improved this season, and we’ve still got a really good side we can put out. I’m happy with where we are in the table after seven matches, but also about where we’re at with our learning and development.”



Elsewhere, East Grinstead are second in the table and go to Bowdon Hightown in search of another win after beating strugglers Canterbury 5-0 last weekend.



Buckingham are fourth and could climb to second if they can beat Slough at home, while in other top flight action the University of Birmingham will want to bounce back from last weekend’s loss to Holcombe when they go to Clifton Robinsons, while Beeston travel to Kent to take on Canterbury.



Leaders Harleston Magpies host St Albans as they bid to extend their two point lead in the Investec Women’s Conference East. Meanwhile, second-placed Hampstead & Westminster are also at home with Southgate providing their opposition.



Cambridge City are level on points with Hampstead and Westminster, and could also go top of the table if they beat visitors Horsham and the teams above them lose.



Loughborough Students will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run of form in the Investec Conference North as they go to Fylde, while second-placed Ben Rhydding go to bottom of the table Sutton Coldfield.



The only team in the league with a 100% record, Stourport will be expected to notch up another big win as they host bottom of the league Oxford Hawks on Saturday.



Meanwhile, Olton & West Warwicks are second and go to Trojans in search of a win.



FIXTURES



Saturday, November 10



Investec Women’s Premier Division

Buckingham v Slough 12:00

Clifton Robinsons v Univ of Birmingham 13:00

Bowdon Hightown v East Grinstead 13:45

Holcombe v Surbiton 14:00

Canterbury v Beeston 16:00



Investec Women’s Conference East

Harleston Magpies v St Albans 13:30

Hampstead & Westminster v Southgate 13:30

Bedford v Wimbledon 13:30

Cambridge City v Horsham 15:30

Sevenoaks v Ipswich 17:00



Investec Women’s Conference North

Leicester v Univ of Durham 12:00

Sutton Coldfield v Ben Rhydding 12:30

Timperley v Belper 12:30

Leeds v Brooklands-Poynton 12:30

Fylde v Loughborough Students 13:30



Investec Women’s Conference West

Barnes v Exe 12:00

Gloucester City v Swansea 12:00

Isca v Reading 12:00

Trojans v Olton & West Warwicks 12:00

Stourport v Oxford Hawks 18:00



