The season is only seven weeks old, but already the University of Exeter are facing a battle for survival in their first season back in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.





They held last season’s champions and current leaders Surbiton to a draw in week two, but since then have lost every match and are bottom of the table.



This Sunday they play host to second-bottom Sevenoaks, who are just one point above them, knowing that a win will lift them off the foot of the table.



“We’re picking from a full squad, and it will be good to welcome back four of our old boys who now play for Sevenoaks,” said University of Exeter’s team manager and assistant coach Simon Tyson.



“We’re in a good place, we feel we were unlucky to lose to Holcombe last weekend, and we’ve played well against several other teams, so we’re happy with how we’ve adapted to life in the Premier Division.”



At the other end of the Premier Division table, leaders Surbiton are heading to Holcombe on Sunday for a crucial match for both sides.



A win for the Kent outfit could see them move to the top of the table, while Surbiton will want to continue their current good form which has seen them unbeaten in the first seven league matches so far.



Hampstead & Westminster are level on points with Surbiton, and they have a home match on Sunday against a Brooklands MU side with just one win so far this season.



Elsewhere in the top flight, Reading head north to take on Beeston, while East Grinstead have a home match against Wimbledon.



In the Men’s Conference West, leaders the University of Birmingham travel to second-placed Cardiff & Met in what could prove to be a crucial clash for both side’s title ambitions.



Meanwhile, Olton & West Warwicks are level on points with Cardiff & Met, and they host Isca on Sunday.



Men’s Conference East leaders Old Georgians are hosting strugglers Cambridge this Sunday, while Oxted are just one point behind and could go top if they beat hosts Southgate.



Leaders Bowdon have a home match against Loughborough Students in the Men’s Conference North, while second-placed University of Nottingham go to Leeds. Level on points with Nottingham, the University of Durham could go top if they can win at bottom club Alderley Edge.



FIXTURES



Saturday, November 10



Men’s Conference North

Sheffield Hallam v Belper 18:30



Sunday, November 11



Men’s Premier Division

Univ of Exeter v Sevenoaks 12:30

Hampstead & Westminster v Brooklands MU 13:30

Holcombe v Surbiton 14:00

Beeston v Reading 14:00

East Grinstead v Wimbledon 15:00



Men’s Conference East

Brighton & Hove v Old Loughtonians 13:00

Richmond v Canterbury 13:30

Teddington v City of Peterborough 13:30

Old Georgians v Cambridge City 14:00

Southgate v Oxted 14:30



Men’s Conference North

Preston v Doncaster 14:00

Alderley Edge v Univ of Durham 14:00

Leeds v Univ of Nottingham 14:30

Bowdon v Loughborough Students 14:30



Men’s Conference West

Cardiff & Met v Univ of Birmingham 12:30

Chichester v Fareham 13:00

Team Bath Buccaneers v Havant 13:00

Olton & West Warwicks v Isca 13:30

Oxford Hawks v Univ of Bristol 14:00



England Hockey Board Media release