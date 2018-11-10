



GB EDP W v China



Two late goals saw China beat the Great Britain EDP women in a closely fought Four Nations encounter.





Both sides cancelled each other out in the first half before Freya Bull gave Great Britain the lead as she pounced on a rebound from a penalty corner.



However the hosts equalised quickly courtesy of a fine individual effort to ensure the scores were equal heading into the final quarter.



China then took the lead from a corner but GB battled hard to find the equaliser and were unlucky not to score on several occasions before their opponents notched a third to seal a win that so easily could have gone the other way.



Despite the result, head coach Kevin Johnson was pleased by the progress the team had shown sine their previous game against Australia.



“We had clearly improved on our previous performance against Australia and for three quarters of this game we were more than a match for a very strong and experienced China team,” he said.



“Whilst their two goals in the final quarter frustratingly took the scoreboard away from us, I was delighted to see improvements in our process and performance and we continue to grow stronger as a team.”



China 3 (1)



Great Britain 1 (0)

Bull



Great Britain Hockey media release