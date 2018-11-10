

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Four Club Egara players and two Real Club de Polo stars will form part of the Spanish side to contest the World Cup in India which starts later this month.





From Egara – who will play Saint Germain in the EHL KO16 next Easter – are Pau Quemada, Pepe Romeu, Vincenc Ruiz and vastly experienced goalkeeper Quico Cortes.



They are joined by Polo keeper Mario Garin and Xavi Lleonart who was player of the match in the EHL GRAND FINAL in June while playing with HC Bloemendaal.



The side also features Marc Serrahima and Sergi Enrique from Junior FC from EHL ROUND1.



The red sticks have been in good form in recent weeks, beating the Netherlands in their opening Four Nations game in Valencia before defeating England (2-1 and 3-0) twice and also seeing off Ireland 1-0.



They complete their preparations with a three-game series against Germany, starting on Saturday in Alicante, playing again on Monday and Wednesday.



Euro Hockey League media release