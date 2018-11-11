Holcombe inflicted Surbiton’s first league defeat of the season, narrowing their lead at the top of the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division to just three points.





In what was a close affair between the two sides the only goal of the game came in the 62nd minute when Candice Manuel found the net from open play.



Buckingham moved up to third after winning 1-0 at home to Slough, with Natasha James slotting in from open play in the 59th minute to be the difference between the two sides.



Catherine Macaulay and Claire Thomas both scored a brace to help Clifton Robinsons seal a 4-2 victory at home to the University of Birmingham.



Olivia Paige and Lauren Hunt both scored for the away side but it was in vain as Birmingham were condemned to their third defeat of the season.



Bowdon Hightown secured their first victory of the season with a 1-0 win at home to Beeston.



Rosie Bailey scored from a penalty corner in the 32nd minute to secure maximum points for the first time this season for the home side.



Elsewhere, Beeston were victorious by a margin of 3-1 at bottom of the table Canterbury.



The game sparked to life in the second half with Kathryn Lane, Sophie McDowell and Rebekah Walker all getting on the scoresheet for the away team. Katie Williams scored the only goal for Canterbury.



Investec Conference North



Rachel Mack scored a hat trick as part of a 4-0 home win for Leicester against the University of Durham in the Investec Women’s Conference North on Saturday.



Olive Hepi scored Leicester’s fourth as they move up to third in the table and close the gap on second place Ben Rhydding.



Loughborough Students extended their lead at the top of the table to three points as they won 2-1 at Fylde.



Alice Rolfe and Cerys Miller were the scorers for the away side, while Lucy Partington scored the only goal for Fylde.



Elsewhere, Brooklands-Poynton won 3-1 at Leeds, Belper performed well at Timperley winning 2-0 and Sutton Coldfield secured their first point of the season with a 2-2 at home to Ben Rhydding.



Investec Conference East



Libby Sherriff scored a hat trick as part of Wimbledon’s 7-1 win at Bedford in the Investec Women’s Conference East.



Sally Sime, Fiona Burnet, Fiona Semple and Tamsyn Taylor also found themselves on the scoresheet for the away side. Kate Costin scored the only goal for Bedford.



St Albans produced a good performance away from home to defeat second place Harleston Magpies 3-1.



Briony Anyon, Caitlin Wales and Amy Kokkinos scored for St Albans, Jessica Bloom scored the goal for the home side.



Elsewhere, top of the table Hampstead & Westminster won 5-1 at home to Southgate, Cambridge City and Horsham cancelled each other out in a 2-2 draw and Sevenoaks were emphatic 8-1 winners over Ipswich.



Investec Conference West



Trojans performed well at home to second place Olton & West Warwicks, running out 4-2 winners in the Investec Women’s Conference West.



Jill Tombs scored a brace and Amy Sheehan and Tacita Haines scored one a piece as part of the victory. Sade Gerald and Sally Walton were on the scoresheet for Olton.



Swansea City leapfrogged Gloucester in to third place with a 1-0 away from home.



Izzy Webb was the difference between the two sides when she found the net in the 24th minute.



Elsewhere, Barnes won at home 5-3 against Exe, Isca and Reading ended in stalemate with the final score being 2-2 and Stourport won 3-2 over Oxford Hawks.



RESULTS:



Investec Women’s Premier Division: Bowdon Hightown 1, East Grinstead 0; Buckingham 1, Slough 0; Canterbury 1, Beeston 3; Clifton Robinsons 4, University of Birmingham 2; Holcombe 1, Surbiton 0.



Investec Conference North: Fylde 1, Loughborough Students 2; Leeds 1, Brooklands-Poynton 3, Leicester 4, University of Durham 0; Sutton Coldfield 2, Ben Rhydding 2; Timperley 0, Belper 2.



Investec Conference East: Bedford 1, Wimbledon 7; Cambridge City 2, Horsham 2; Harleston Magpies 1, St Albans 3; Hampstead & Westminster 5, Southgate 1; Sevenoaks 8, Ipswich 1.



Investec Conference West: Barnes 5, Exe 3; Gloucester City 0, Swansea City 1; Isca 2, Reading 2; Swansea City 3, Oxford Hawks 2; Trojans 4, Olton & West Warwicks 2.



England Hockey Board Media release